NFL Week 6 game picks: Patriots over Chiefs; Cowboys top Jags

Cam Newton certainly is the focal point of the Panthers' organization, but he is off to a quiet start. Don't misunderstand; Newton has performed admirably in Norv Turner's system. It seems the national spotlight has not moseyed Newton's way this season. (Finally.) Last week, Graham Gano's kick and Odell Beckham's criticism(s) dominated the conversation. Carolina was on a bye prior to that and beat the Bengals in Week 3 ... a regional telecast-type game if there ever was one. For his part, Newton has played within the strengths and whatever constraints there are in Norv's offense, completing a career high (by far) 65.4 percent of his passes. Contrary to popular myth in the offseason, the strongest aspect of his game hasn't been taken away, either. Newton is rushing for 41.3 yards per outing, also superior to his career average. The Redskins come into this one reeling after that Monday night shelling in New Orleans. It will be Josh Norman's second career game against his old team. Well, cool. He's not playing anywhere near the level he did for the Panthers, while the entire Washington secondary looked terrible against a highly motivated Drew Brees.