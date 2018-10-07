Shurmur: Giants 'finito, done' with Odell Beckham talk

Fresh off a gut-wrenching loss, Pat Shurmur was not having any more nonsense Sunday.

Moments after the Giants fell to the Panthers via Graham Gano's game-winning 63-yard field goal, Shurmur took the podium and was asked about Odell Beckham's divisive comments that aired before New York's Week 5 game. It wasn't the first time he was asked about it, and he was very clearly done with the topic.

"All right, listen, I'm going to answer all the drama questions right now, and I'm going to go back to what I said," Shurmur said, referring to his Friday response. "I addressed it with Odell. I addressed it with our team. I publicly declared that I didn't agree with his comments. And I asked anybody who's interested that if they wanted a clarification to go to Odell because he's a big man."

Shurmur's frustration became evident in his tone as his voice slowly rose.

"These are the kind of things, in my opinion, when you have the locker room that we have that will help galvanize it because the locker room took care of it," Shurmur said emphatically. "And that's all I'm saying on it. Finito, done."

Shurmur can refuse to respond to questions and tell everyone his locker room dealt with it, and New York can feed Beckham targets (he received 14 Sunday, with eight catches for 131 yards and one touchdown). It can even get Beckham involved by having him throw a touchdown. But for as long as Beckham is on the team and New York isn't stringing together wins, this kind of thing is liable to continue happening.

The microscope of the New York media only makes that more likely -- and it appears as though it's something Shurmur is learning on the fly.

Case in point: Beckham's comments about not throwing the ball down the field and his team lacking heart came at the end of the work week. His inflammatory comments related to his quarterback, whom he didn't exactly defend when given the opportunity, were made public Sunday morning, just hours before the Giants kicked off in Charlotte.

Then Manning went out and posted a 22-of-36 passing line with 326 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. It was as good as it was ugly -- and though the Giants surged late, it didn't produce a win.

So sure, this is "finito" in the eyes of Shurmur. But if history is any indicator, it's highly unlikely this is the last we'll hear from Beckham, the No. 1 weapon on a 1-4 Giants team.