Justin Houston (hamstring) could miss a few weeks

The Kansas City Chiefs might not have Justin Houston at their disposal during next week's showdown with the New England Patriots.

The veteran linebacker is dealing with a hamstring injury that could knock him out for a few weeks, a source informed of the injury told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The injury -- at the very least -- puts his availability for Sunday in danger, Garafolo reported.

Houston left Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering the injury. One of the veteran anchors of the Chiefs' defense, Houston has recorded 11 tackles and three sacks so far this season.

Defensively, the Chiefs have struggled to find consistency throughout their defensive unit. They've surrendered an NFL worst 462 yards per game this season. Thanks to their high-powered offense, however, they're 5-0 on the season.

It'll be interesting to see if Houston can make it to practice Wednesday and whether he'll be able to do anything the rest of the week. If not, the Chiefs likely will have to face Tom Bray and the Patriots without him.