NFL Week 4 game picks: Ravens top Browns; Patriots stifle Bills

I have no feel for how much worse the Ravens' defense is this year, but clearly it's worse -- at least thus far. After seeing Baltimore face teams of opposite extremes like the Dolphins and Chiefs, the Browns should provide a clearer test for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's group. That's because this Browns offense is a struggling outfit that a quality defense should handle. The Ravens' pass rush can be one dimensional (with Matthew Judon that dimension) and the group misses inside linebacker C.J. Mosley and slot cornerback Tavon Young even more than they miss Za'Darius Smith. The Browns have the talent to erupt in any week if Baker Mayfield can get out of his own way, with a little help from his coaching staff. But the feeling here is that the Ravens -- who know exactly who they are offensively, even when Lamar Jackson isn't shooting straight (like last week) -- are catching the Browns at the right time.