Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) won't need surgery

Saquon Barkley won't need surgery on his injured ankle.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that the New York Giants running back returned from his visit with noted specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay with a recommendation of no surgery, per a source informed of the situation. The option of TightRope surgery -- like Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa underwent -- had been one option, per Rapoport.

TightRope surgery is sometimes used to help stabilize the ankle by inserting support after a high sprain, which can cause the tibia and fibula to separate.

In the absence of surgery, Barkley will rehab and is expected to be out the next four to six weeks. The Giants could play it cautious with the star running back, especially if the season is already lost by the time he's closer to a return.

Barkley told Matt Lombardo of NJ.com after Sunday's game that he suffered a high ankle sprain in the same right ankle during his freshman year at Penn State and returned after missing just two tilts. If that's the running back's mindset, the Giants might have to hold him back from pushing too hard.

The good news is that Barkley won't need to be cut open to begin the healing process.