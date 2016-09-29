NFL Week 4 game picks: Patriots, Vikings, Broncos stay perfect

Please insert cool line about bye weeks to intro my column here: ___.
Yep, it's that time of the football year, with a light bye week to kick off the annual midseason vacations. The Eagles and Packers are off this week, meaning we can't write paeans to the great Carson Wentz or openly question the state of the Packers' offense for the 567th time. Aaron Rodgers' perceived disrespect-fueled games usually mean lots of points and a Cheesehead win ... or five. On to more "disrespect" ...
If they win in Arizona, you bet they'll crack the top 20 of the Power Rankings. And especially if they could please wear the uniforms they wore in the home opener. Who doesn't love the Rams' 1980s unis?
Now, let's get to it!
Elliot Harrison went 9-7 on his predictions for Week 3, giving him a record of 31-17 thus far this season. How will he fare in Week 4? His picks are below:
**Fun Fact No. 1:** No team that has lost in London has ever made it to the postseason.
**Fun Fact No. 2:** Jags running back
[Chris Ivory](/player/chrisivory/2507999/profile) holds the "London record" with 166 rushing yards in a game, a mark he set
[while with the Jets](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2015100400/2015/REG4/jets@dolphins) last season. #getexcited
**A)**
[Seahawks](/teams/seattleseahawks/profile?team=SEA) quarterback
[Russell Wilson](/player/russellwilson/2532975/profile)
[is going to be walking around](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000711497/article/seahawks-confident-russell-wilson-will-play-vs-jets) like the Terminator after he got effed-up in the big-rig crash.
**B)** The
[Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ)' defensive front is top-shelf. The
[Seahawks](/teams/seattleseahawks/profile?team=SEA)' offensive line? A
[well drink](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Well_drink).
**C)**
[Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ) quarterback
[Ryan Fitzpatrick](/player/ryanfitzpatrick/2506581/profile) will
[throw the defense a few](http://www.nfl.com/videos/nfl-game-highlights/0ap3000000709652/Every-Ryan-Fitzpatrick-interception-from-Week-3).
**D)** Seattle's secondary matches up very well versus the
[Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ)' wideouts.
**E)**
[Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ) coach Todd Bowles was an outstanding defensive coordinator in the NFC West and knows the
[Seahawks](/teams/seattleseahawks/profile?team=SEA) well.
**F)**
[Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ) quarterback
[Ryan Fitzpatrick](/player/ryanfitzpatrick/2506581/profile) will throw the defense
[a few more](http://www.nfl.com/videos/nfl-game-highlights/0ap3000000709652/Every-Ryan-Fitzpatrick-interception-from-Week-3).
**G)** Those
[Matt Forte](/player/mattforte/234/profile) dumpoffs and screens won't play as well against a team like the
[Seahawks](/teams/seattleseahawks/profile?team=SEA), who don't need to blitz.
OK, Silver-and-Black fans -- take solace in the fact that Baltimore bested a wholly ineffective Blake Bortles last week and beat up Josh McCown the week prior. Week 1, the Bills couldn't get anything going -- some of that due to solid defense, much of it because of a Buffalo offensive line that laid an egg. Don't think Derek Carr and his line will be an easy out. That is, if Raiders receivers don't stone-hands the ball like in Nashville. Offensively, it's up to deep-ball dynamo Joe Flacco to hit the vertical throws that are open against a secondary that's allowed the most big pass plays (20 yards or more) in the NFL. #OAKvsBAL
**Fun fact:** Prescott has rushed for a touchdown in two straight games, making him the first
[Cowboys](/teams/dallascowboys/profile?team=DAL) QB to manage that feat in 50 years! Don Meredith pulled it off in three straight games back in 1966.
The key in this game will be the Steelers' passing chemistry, which has looked out of sync early on. Can they get their groove back against an opportunistic Chiefs pass defense that scores high in anticipation and football intelligence? (Yes, they can.) Well, expect Le'Veon Bell to get his usual workload taking handoffs, but it's his presence in the short-to-intermediate passing game that should help widen windows for Big Ben. Alex Smith has been his usual self this season, averaging 9.9 yards per completion, the lowest figure in the NFL. (Might be true, but Smith shouldn't always be criticized for this.) So look for Keith Butler's unit to get physical on the perimeter and try to disrupt Kansas City's rhythm on offense. There were only three total touchdowns scored in the 2015 battle between these two teams, but Landry Jones was at the helm for the Steelers, so no need for Andy Reid to dig up last year's game plan. (Spot-on analysis, even from an undercover Steelers homer. With the return of some key offensive players, expect some points to be scored.) #KCvsPIT
THURSDAY NIGHT'S GAME
**Interesting side note:**
[The last time](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2013103100/2013/REG9/bengals@dolphins) these teams squared off on Thursday night,
[Cameron Wake](/player/cameronwake/2506314/profile) was the finisher,
[sacking Andy Dalton in the end zone](http://www.nfl.com/videos/nfl-cant-miss-plays/0ap2000000274515/WK-9-Can-t-Miss-Play-Wake-off-safety), in overtime, for a kick save and a beauty. Last week, Wake
[forced Browns QB Cody Kessler to fumble](http://www.nfl.com/videos/nfl-game-highlights/0ap3000000708723/Cameron-Wake-forces-Cody-Kessler-fumble), then had another strip-sack called back because he jumped the snap.
</content:weekly-predictions>