NFL Week 3 game picks: Falcons top Saints; Steelers edge Bucs

This interconference meeting might not sound sultry, but frankly, it's a damn-good matchup ... strategically speaking, of course. In Week 1, the Bengals' defense faced Andrew Luck in his first meaningful game in a year and a half; last week, they got an immobile Joe Flacco. Cam Newton presents an entirely different problem. League observers thought he would run less in new coordinator Norv Turner's offense, yet, here he is with 100 yards rushing through two weeks -- more than Run CMC. (Not sure how to feel about that nickname yet. Giving it a C- right now.) So what does more running from Newton mean? The Bengals' linebackers and safeties must play well. Safety Shawn Williams made plays close to the line of scrimmage last week for Cincinnati. He'll have to again, as the Bengals' LBs are not the strength of this group. Oh, what about rookie Panthers receiver DJ Moore, who has just one catch for 51 yards thus far? Get him involved early, Norval.