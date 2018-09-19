Josh Gordon practices; Bill Belichick won't talk WR

Despite what the NFL's transaction wire says, it appears the New England Patriots' acquisition of Josh Gordon from the Cleveland Browns isn't quite official -- yet.

The holdup in the trade is related to the Patriots receiving an additional draft pick as part of the deal, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Patriots are finalizing the acquisition of a seventh-round pick from the Browns in addition to the fifth-rounder they agreed to on Monday, Pelissero reported. The trade is expected to be completed soon, Pelissero added.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Belichick wouldn't talk about the team trading for Gordon since the wide receiver isn't officially on the team -- at least as far as he's concerned.

"I'm not going to talk about players that are not actually, I would say, on our roster totally," Belichick said. "When that happens, that happens. If it happens."

Belichick was vague on why he doesn't consider Gordon officially a member of the Patriots even though the trade was on Tuesday's transaction wire. The Patriots' official website also lists Gordon on the roster.

"There are terms that have to be met before the trade is finalized," he said. "And when those are completed, then we'll have a completed trade. Until they are completed, I'm not going to get into it."

Both the Patriots and Browns announced the trade Monday, but it looks like the Patriots' faithful will have to a wait a little longer before seeing Gordon make his practice debut for the team.

Until then, don't expect Belichick to talk about how Gordon will fit in to his offense.

"We'll talk about it when it's done," Belichick said. "If it's done -- when it's done."

UPDATE: Well, it has to be official now. Gordon was at Patriots practice Wednesday and was listed as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury.