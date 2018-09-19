Injuries: Leonard Fournette set to return to practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars provided good news Wednesday morning at the running back position as the team prepares to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.

Leonard Fournette, whose hamstring injury prevented him from playing in Week 2, is listed among a group of players expected to practice Wednesday, the team announced.

Fournette's specific participation level won't be clear until the later in the afternoon, but his return to the practice field should provide a level of optimism on his availability leading to Sunday. The Jaguars will have two additional days of practice after Wednesday, and the second-year pro's progress will be closely monitored leading to Friday's game designation.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars were fine without Fournette in Week 2's 31-20 win over the New England Patriots. Backup running back T.J. Yeldon led the charge with 58 yards rushing on 10 carries, and as a team, the Jaguars totaled 104 yards rushing on 24 attempts.

The remaining Jaguars players expected to practice Wednesday are offensive linemen A.J. Cann (triceps) and Jeremy Parnell (knee). Yeldon (ankle), running back Brandon Wilds (illness), center Brandon Linder (knee) and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle injury) are not expected to practice.

Here are other injuries were tracking Wednesday:

1. The Atlanta Falcons are taking a wait-and-see approach with defensive end Takk McKinley, who suffered a groin injury in Week 2. McKinley is considered day to day and his status is up in the air for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation. Rapoport added the injury is not considered a long-term ailment.

2. The Philadelphia Eagles placed wide receiver Mike Wallace on injured reserve with a fractured fibula. Coach Doug Pederson said he's not ruling out a possible return later in the season.

Pederson said running backs Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) are both day to day but noted Sproles' recovery is "a little longer." The Eagles promoted undrafted running back Josh Adams to the roster Tuesday.

3. The New York Giants placed center Jon Halapio on injured reserve after he suffered fractures to his lower leg and ankle in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.