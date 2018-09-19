Browns' Jarvis Landry (knee) questionable vs. Jets

The Cleveland Browns' attempt to secure their first win since Dec. 24, 2016 might have to be accomplished without a big weapon on offense.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry is listed as questionable with a knee injury for Thursday night's game against the New York Jets.

Landry, who leads the team in receiving with 12 catches for 175 yards, has been limited in practice this week. The questionable designation signals a 50-50 chance of Landry's availability for the game. But if he can't play, the Browns would have a hole in the passing game when considering the next two players with more than 80 receiving yards on the roster are Rashard Higgins (85) and Antonio Callaway (81).

The Browns' leading receiver isn't the only notable listing on the injury report.

A pair of defensive starters in linebacker Christian Kirksey (shoulder, ankle) and safety Damarious Randall (heel) did not practice the entire week, leading to the Browns listing Kirksey as doubtful and Randall as questionable.

Starting defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah remains out with an ankle injury.