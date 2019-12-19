NFL Week 16 game picks: Dallas wins East; Vikings top Packers

Forget Packers-Vikings; this is the game of the week, and the toughest game to pick. After the high of Drew Brees' record-setting performance on Monday night, this is a truer test of how much better this Saints offense is playing late in the season. If New Orleans can take advantage of Tennessee's injured secondary and out-score the big-play Titans offense on the road, a bye and NFC favorite status could be following. The Titans won't roll over, however. They know how to mix coverages on defense and are better positioned to take advantage of the new holes in the Saints' defensive line. This is the best Titans team since Jeff Fisher was the coach, yet it sure looks like Tennessee is headed to its fourth straight 9-7 season, one way or another.