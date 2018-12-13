NFL Week 15 game picks: Steelers nip Patriots; Bears stay hot

The Saints inch closer toward securing home-field advantage, helped in part by the Bears shutting down the Greatest Show on Grass last week. That sounds weird. (Maybe the Rams were suffering from the munchies?) New Orleans sometimes starts slowly on the road, leading critics to say they are a different team away from their home. News flash: That's true for the vast majority of the NFL's membership (although the Saints have just as many losses on the road as they do at home this season -- one). The takeaway here is that the Saints just find ways to win, as much as that sounds like a sports cliche. Not because that's some mysterious football adage that's been overused for decades, but because New Orleans has so many tools at its disposal. The Saints can win by relying on Drew Brees, targeting the most reliable WR1 in the business, or they can win by alternating 35 touches between Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. Or the special teams can wreak havoc at the most opportune time, a la Taysom Hill last week. The Panthers could quell another New Orleans uprising by getting Cam Newton in rhythm early with short throws, then leaning on Christian McCaffrey on the ground (and on some of those short passes). That is, if Ron Rivera's secondary can hold the fort. Ooohh, yeaaah ...