NFL Week 12 game picks: Broncos edge Chiefs; 'Hawks stay hot

Can we trust Eli Manning? That guy has been up and down all season, even though somebody predicted that he would be an All-Pro. So that's not happening. But Manning and the Giants' offense woke up in the second half last week to put a couple of touchdowns on the board against Chicago. Another slow start could put them in a tough spot in Cleveland. At this point, you would think the Browns would be desperate for a win. With Cody Kessler in the concussion protocol, Josh McCown has been announced as the starter, which gives the Browns their best chance to win. If you go by numbers, Kessler's passer rating dwarfs McCown's (92.6 to 66.2), yet the latter has been thrust into situations in which he needs to make plays. McCown takes chances -- granted, they haven't always worked out this year. But checking down when you are down two scores in the fourth quarter won't get a winless team anywhere. Back to Manning: Since the Giants drafted him in 2004, Cleveland has employed 22 starting quarterbacks. Fun. #NYGvsCLE