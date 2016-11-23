NFL Week 12 game picks: Broncos edge Chiefs; 'Hawks stay hot

It's tradition -- and it's worth celebrating.
Detroit has been playing Turkey Day games since 1934, when the Lions lost to the two-time defending-champion Bears in front of 26,000 at University of Detroit Stadium. This might be hard to believe, but that same Lions team won it all in 1935. (Yes, the Detroit Lions were champs.) Dallas, meanwhile, got the late Thanksgiving game in 1966, besting the Browns (who were not 0-11) at the Cotton Bowl, 26-14. That Cowboys team would go on, later that season, to play the Lombardi Packers in the first of two consecutive famous NFL Championship Games.
For years, nobody wanted to play on Thanksgiving. Detroit had always hosted the game, and then Cowboys VP Tex Schramm thought it a great showcase for his relatively young organization. Starting in the mid-to-late-'70s, other NFL teams wanted in. Finally, we saw the emergence of the night game a decade ago, which will be Steelers at Colts this time around. Andrew Luck's presence would make all the festivities a wee bit cooler, but beggars can't be choosers.
So, do the Lions win this week? Yeeeeeeesh. That's hard. How about the Cowboys? See below. As far as Steelers-Colts, whoever wins will go over .500. As for your team, the outcome is listed, as well. Feel free to send your take: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Now, let's get to it!
Elliot Harrison went 11-3 on his predictions for Week 11, giving him a record of 105-54-2 thus far this season. How will he fare in Week 12? His picks are below:
**Fun fact:** The
Jets blitz more than any defense in the NFL (37.3 percent of pass plays), and
Tom Brady owns the highest passer rating against the blitz among quarterbacks (124.0). We're going to depart this blurb before we get more negative.
#NEvsNYJ
If Derek Carr is on, I have a hard time seeing an Oakland loss. Amari Cooper has been a stud. Michael Crabtree should be more than motivated, coming off a tough outing in which he suffered a couple of drops. Carolina gets after the quarterback, but considering Carr's protection has been tops in the league, they won't be able to mitigate a secondary that is 27th in net passing yards allowed (which includes all the sacks) and tied for 23rd in touchdowns allowed. #CARvsOAK