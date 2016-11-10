NFL Week 10 game picks: Cowboys edge Steelers; Patriots roll

You can't ask for a better game at this time of year. One team is the best in its conference. The other? The best desperate club, with another loss pushing hopes of the division crown and/or a playoff bye further away. The NFL's top-shelf wide receiver will face a secondary missing two of its starters. Antonio Brown's quarterback also has much making up to do after last week. Across the field is the growing saga of Dak Prescott, with the help of the premier rookie in pro football. But Zeke and his quarterback are really ancillary parts to the dominance of the premier offensive line in pro football. Finally, take a stage dive into the legacy of Cowboys-Steelers and, well, now you have the headliner on the Week 10 card.