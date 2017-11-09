NFL Week 10 game picks: Bills snap Saints' streak; 49ers win!

The Browns are still too unsettled at quarterback for me to award them the road upset over the Lions. Think Detroit will slowly (begrudgingly) run more, although Cleveland, which has the fourth-ranked rushing defense in the league, has not been the easiest group to carry the ball against this season. The cool part of this matchup is the legacy between these two teams. The Lions and Browns played for the NFL title an unbelievable four times in the 1950s. No other two teams have met in a championship game that much in one decade. Detroit went back-to-back in 1952 and '53, but couldn't pull off the first three-peat against Paul Brown's squad in 1954. The Browns and Lions played again in 1957, with Detroit prevailing, 59-14. That story in and of itself was incredible. It also marked the last time the Lions went home champions.