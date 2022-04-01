NFL-USO tour to take place in Alaska

Published: Apr 01, 2022 at 12:24 PM

Denver Broncos fullback/tight end Andrew Beck, Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton Jr., and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, will embark on a weeklong, National Football League (NFL) – United Service Organizations (USO) tour to Alaska to visit U.S. troops and their families at military bases, the NFL announced today. This USO tour resumes the annual trips after the COVID-19 pandemic had paused them for two years.

An extension of the NFL's Salute to Service,this year's NFL-USO tour will visit an Army base, Air Force base, and Space Force station, with a focus on seeing an array of base activities, including unit visits, one-on-one meetings for mission briefings, and visits with the Security Forces K-9 Unit. Additionally, each of the players will have the opportunity to spend time with service members and their families, having the unique experience to see a day in the life of our Nation's heroes. 

"We are proud to partake in another tour with the USO and NFL players, especially after the pandemic had halted our ability to do so the past two years," said NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility Anna Isaacson. "The NFL has made a longstanding commitment to supporting the military and we are grateful to be able to give back to those who sacrifice so much for our freedom."

For over 50 years, the NFL and USO have worked together to support the military by connecting them to family, home and country throughout their service to the nation. In 1966, the NFL teamed with the USO and became the first sports organization to send players on a tour to Vietnam and other parts of the Far East. Participation has spanned across generations—more than 250 NFL players, coaches and executives, including Terry Bradshaw, Drew Brees, Bill Cowher, Larry Fitzgerald, Cameron Jordan, Von Miller, and Jason Witten, have traveled on USO tours to 27 countries to thank more than 100,000 service members.

"Whether we are teaming up with the NFL to assemble USO Care Packages, opening or renovating centers around the world, or participating in a USO tour to boost the morale of the military community, for more than 50 years, the NFL has partnered with the USO as a Force Behind the Forces," said USO CEO and President, J.D. Crouch II. "The USO is grateful for the NFL's continued support and dedication to keeping our Armed Forces connected to family, home and country."

In addition to tours both overseas and domestically, the NFL, through its Salute to Service initiative, has partnered with the USO to express gratitude to the Armed Forces and to bring communities of fans and supporters together to give more than thanks to the military. Leveraging American football as the cornerstone of the partnership, the USO and NFL honor, empower and connect service members and military families. Through support of USO center expansions, most recently USO Lakenheath this past November, holiday programming and a variety of other events and activations, the NFL helps to deliver sports, entertainment and gaming to troops called to serve missions around the world.

