NFL TV guide to Week 7 of 2017 season

Published: Oct 20, 2017 at 05:01 AM

Which NFL games this week are must-watch television? EmmaVP from the Dave Dameshek Football Program breaks down the top made-for-TV matchups in her NFL TV guide for Week 7.

SUNDAY

**Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings**

"Laquon Life to Live" -- 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Xavier Rhodes takes it upon himself to stage an intervention for Joe Flacco and Mike Wallace, explaining that while he does enjoy being their middleman, it's not healthy for building trust. When John Harbaugh gets the official warning that his team only has two minutes left to live, he asks Justin Tucker to perform the ceremonial onside kick. Laquon Treadwell accuses Brandon Carr of being a stalker!

**New York Jets at Miami Dolphins**

"The Bowles and the Beautiful" -- 1 p.m. ET on FOX

On a mission to dispel the slanderous preseason rumors of being destined for misery, Todd Bowles' Jets bring the figurative heat to Miami, as it's already quite warm down there. Jay Cutler calls Leonard Williams a homewrecker when the crowd ups and leaves after he's caught in a sack. Josh McCown calls things off with Jermaine Kearse at the last second when he realizes Matt Forte is the better option.

**Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers**

"Jamaal My Children" -- 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Reborn and recharged, Melvin Gordon picks up where he left off, delivering the most shocking twist of the season, stopping even Von Miller in his tracks. Jealous of Trevor Siemian's success, Joey Bosa smacks the QB's ball across the laces in broad daylight, leading to an all-out brawl. Jamaal Charles eavesdrops on Vance Joseph's conversation with Mike McCoy to find out for himself if he's getting played.

**Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots**

"The Chung and the Restless" -- 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Two rivals, the flashy, new money Falcons of the South and the diamond tycoon Patriots of the East, meet again at the most high-profile event of the season to determine who's back on top. Matt Ryan sets out to even the score, concocting a scheme to expose the Pats' defense for what it really is. Patrick Chung continuously deflects when asked about his role in the organized take down of Devonta Freeman.

