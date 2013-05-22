'NFL Total Access' recap: New York Jets QBs have rough practice

Did you miss Wednesday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
Jets QBs have rough practice
Kimberly Jones checked in from Florham Park, N.J., and said the New York Jets' quarterbacks were incredibly sloppy during Wednesday's drills. Jones reported that Mark Sanchez threw three interceptions. The Jets are pressuring Sanchez to stress the importance of protecting the football, according to Jones.
Brian Urlacher calls it quits
Urlacher phoned in to comment on his retirement, which he announced Wednesday.
Urlacher told Andrew Siciliano that knew he wanted to retire, but he wasn't really sure when. Urlacher's telling sign was when he finally realized that he was tired of working out, though he did mention that he will continue to exercise to avoid getting fat.
Urlacher also said neither he nor his agent ever knew where the reports of him going to the Minnesota Vikings came from, as they never heard of an offer. The only way he was coming back, Urlacher said, was with the Chicago Bears, but he really was disappointed in how the Bears handled his situation.
Still, Urlacher stated that he is very proud to have played in Chicago for his entire career. Urlacher finished by saying Ray Lewis is the greatest middle linebacker of all time and that it would be an honor to be inducted into the Hall of Fame with him in five years.
Dalton striving to be elite
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton joined the show via Bengals Cam. Dalton praised wide receiver A.J. Green, saying he loves throwing to him. Dalton is confident the Bengals will continue to get better every year.
Dalton believes first-round draft pick Tyler Eifert will be a matchup issue for linebackers and safeties. Dalton added that Eifert has been doing a great job learning the Bengals' offense and is excited to get him the ball. Dalton is confident the Bengals can beat the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. He's striving to be elite.
Should Wilson be ranked ahead of Luck or Griffin?
Darren Sharper believes Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson should be the highest-ranked rookie quarterback on "The Top 100 Players of 2013" because of what he accomplished in 2012. Sharper believes Wilson's accomplishments speak for themselves and should put him ahead of Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.
Heath Evans agreed with Sharper, claiming Wilson handled everything teams threw at him. Evans added that Wilson improved week to week in both his passing and rushing game.
Instant Debate: Tom Brady and Peyton Manning
Who's closer to another ring: Manning or Brady?
Whose legacy would be helped more by another ring?
Be sure to tune into "NFL Total Access" on Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network.