NFL to hold moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II prior to Bills-Rams game

Published: Sep 08, 2022 at 04:25 PM
NFL.com wire report

The NFL will hold a moment of silence prior to the start of tonight's 2022 regular-season kickoff game between the Bills and Rams to recognize the death of Queen Elizabeth II, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III, his office announced.

The NFL launched its International Series in 2007 when the Giants played the Dolphins at London's Wembley Stadium. The league will hold three games in the United Kingdom during the 2022 season, beginning with a Week 4 game between the Vikings and Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

