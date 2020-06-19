Around the NFL

NFL teams commemorate Juneteenth holiday 

Juneteenth recognizes the end of slavery in United States of America and marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, and announced that slavery was no more and that the Civil War had concluded.

In a memo sent to NFL teams, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that going forward, the league would recognize Juneteenth as a holiday and the league's offices would be closed.

"This year, as we work together as a family and in our communities to combat the racial injustices that remain deeply rooted into the fabric of our society, the NFL will observe Juneteenth on Friday, June 19th as a recognized holiday and our league offices will be closed," Goodell wrote. "It is a day to reflect on our past, but more importantly, consider how each one of us can continue to show up and band together to work toward a better future."

NFL clubs followed suit and announced they would likewise recognize June 19 as a holiday.

On Friday, teams from across the league have observed the day and its impact across social media.

