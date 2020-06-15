Broncos to observe Juneteenth as permanent holiday

The Denver Broncos team president and CEO Joe Ellis announced Monday during a series of town halls with employees that Juneteenth, June 19, will be a permanent and paid holiday for the organization. The Broncos' UCHealth Training Center and Empower Field at Mile High will be closed this Friday, as the team encourages a day of reflection, learning and service.

"This year, as we work together as a family and in our communities to combat the racial injustices that remain deeply rooted into the fabric of our society, the NFL will observe Juneteenth on Friday, June 19th as a recognized holiday and our league offices will be closed," Goodell wrote in an internal memo to staff. "It is a day to reflect on our past, but more importantly, consider how each one of us can continue to show up and band together to work toward a better future."