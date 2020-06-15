Broncos to observe Juneteenth as permanent holiday

The Denver Broncos team president and CEO Joe Ellis announced Monday during a series of town halls with employees that Juneteenth, June 19, will be a permanent and paid holiday for the organization. The Broncos' UCHealth Training Center and Empower Field at Mile High will be closed this Friday, as the team encourages a day of reflection, learning and service.
Juneteenth marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas and proclaimed that slavery in the United States had ended and the Civil War was over.
Last week, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the NFL will observe Juneteenth as a recognized holiday and the league's offices will be closed this Friday.
"This year, as we work together as a family and in our communities to combat the racial injustices that remain deeply rooted into the fabric of our society, the NFL will observe Juneteenth on Friday, June 19th as a recognized holiday and our league offices will be closed," Goodell wrote in an internal memo to staff. "It is a day to reflect on our past, but more importantly, consider how each one of us can continue to show up and band together to work toward a better future."