Wednesday, May 20, 2020 09:45 AM

NFL teams begin process of reopening club facilities

A number of NFL teams have begun the process of reopening their facilities this week, adhering to the criteria established in a May 15 memo from Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Teams are allowed to reopen provided they do so under the "governing state and local regulations, are in compliance with additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols" designed by the league to ensure the safety of all employees.

The Cowboys, Falcons, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Cardinals, and Chiefs all partially reopened their facilities Tuesday -- the first day teams were permitted to open -- and the Bengals followed suit Wednesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Falcons president Rich McKay explained to reporters Tuesday that the Falcons have only one entrance open for entry and exiting. Temperatures are taken at the door. Masks must be worn at all times unless in a closed office. The cafeteria and team meeting rooms are closed. About 15 people returned to the Flowery Branch, Ga., facility Tuesday, per McKay, who also gave a virtual tour of the Falcons' reopened facility.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also returned to The Star on Tuesday.

"This is a big day for clubs all over the NFL and for our league as a whole, a big day for sports in general, a day for building confidence," he told the team's official website.

"We are going to are going to be deliberate but also determined. We will keep a close eye on the comfort and care of all of our employees who will be involved in this transition. We are committed to doing that in a smart and safe way that complies with all of the appropriate health and workplace safety standards. We'll do it the right way."

As per the NFL's rules, coaches are not permitted to return at this stage.

