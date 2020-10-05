NFL stats and records, Week 4: Odell Beckham, Dak Prescott set new marks in thriller

Jack Andrade and the NFL Media Research team put together the best stats and records from Sunday's slate of games. Here are the most notable research notes from Week 4:
- The Browns opened the scoring against the Cowboys on a 37-yard pass touchdown from Jarvis Landry to Odell Beckham, then ended the Cowboys' 4th-quarter comeback hopes with a 50-yard rush touchdown by Beckham late in the 4th quarter. The Browns are the first team in the Super Bowl era to have a wide receiver throw a touchdown pass and a different wide receiver score a rushing touchdown in a single game.
- Beckham had 2 receiving touchdowns Sunday vs the Cowboys, his first game with at least 2 receiving touchdowns since Week 10, 2018 with the Giants against the 49ers. It was Beckham's 3rd career game with at least 2 receiving touchdowns vs. the Cowboys -- only Hall of Famer Randy Moss (4) has more such games in NFL history.
- Dak Prescott had 502 passing yards in the Cowboys' loss to the Browns Sunday. Some of the records set with that performance: first player in NFL history with at least 450 pass yards in 3 consecutive games, most pass yards in a 3-game span in NFL history (1,424 over the last 3 games), and most pass yards in a 4-game span in NFL history (1,690 in 4 games this season).
- As impressive as Prescott has been over the last 3 games, the Cowboys defense has struggled just as much. Dallas has allowed 38 or more points in 3 consecutive games for the first time since their first-ever season in 1960. The 126 points allowed by the Cowboys since Week 2 are the most allowed in any 3-game span in franchise history.
- Tom Brady had 5 pass touchdowns as the Buccaneers beat the Chargers on Sunday, his first game with at least 5 pass TD since Week 3, 2017 (vs Texans) and his first game with 5 pass TD to 5 different receivers in his career. Brady (43 years, 62 days old) unseated Hall of Famer Warren Moon (40 years, 342 days old in Week 9, 1997) as the oldest player in NFL history with at least 5 pass touchdowns in a game.
- Justin Herbert had 290 passing yards in the Chargers' loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, bringing his total through 3 career games to 931. Cam Newton (1,012) is the only player since the 1970 merger with more pass yards over his first 3 career games, and Patrick Mahomes is the only QB since the merger besides Herbert with at least 850 pass yards and a 100+ passer rating over his first 3 career games.
- Russell Wilson had "only" 2 pass touchdowns against the Dolphins Sunday, which still brought his season total to 16 and tied Peyton Manning in 2013 for the most by any player in the first 4 games of a season in NFL history. Wilson also secured his 90th career win as a starting quarterback, joining Manning (92) as the only QBs in NFL history with at least 90 over their first 10 seasons.
- Lamar Jackson & the Ravens got back on track with a 31-17 win over Washington on Sunday. Jackson scored a 50-yard rushing touchdown -- the longest of his career -- and joined Newton as the only players in NFL history with at least 5,000 passing yards and at least 2,000 rushing yards over their first 3 NFL seasons.
- Joe Burrow had 300 passing yards as the Bengals defeated the Jaguars, 33-25. Burrow earned his first win as an NFL quarterback and became the first rookie in NFL history with at least 300 pass yards in 3 consecutive games.
- Josh Allen had 2 pass touchdowns and 1 rush touchdown as the Bills beat the Raiders and improved to 4-0 this season. Allen has 12 pass touchdowns and 3 rush touchdowns in 2020, the only player in NFL history to reach those marks over the first 4 games of a season.
- Allen has 1,326 passing yards in 2020, making him the 2nd QB in Bills history to start a season 4-0 and have at least 1,300 pass yards in those games. The first to do so was Hall of Famer Jim Kelly in 1991, a season he was named 1st-Team All-Pro and led the Bills to a Super Bowl appearance.
- The Colts spoiled Nick Foles' first games as the Bears' starting quarterback, holding Chicago to season-lows in points (11), total yards (269) and rush yards (28). The Colts have allowed fewer than 12 points in 3 consecutive games, their first such streak since Weeks 15-17, 2013. Indianapolis ranks 1st in the NFL in scoring defense (14.0 points per game allowed) and total defense (236.3 total yards per game allowed) through the first quarter of the season.
- Carson Wentz and the Eagles are in first place in the NFC East after beating the 49ers on Sunday Night. Wentz has scored a rushing touchdown in 3 consecutive games, the longest active streak by any quarterback in the NFL and the longest streak by an Eagles quarterback since Mike Vick's 4-game streak from Weeks 13-16, 2010.
- George Kittle had 15 receptions and 183 receiving yards on Sunday against the Eagles. Kittle is the 4th tight end (5th total instance) to have at least 15 receptions in a game in the Super Bowl era, and his 183 receiving yards are the most in any of those instances.
- Jerick McKinnon has scored a touchdown in each of the first 4 games of the season for the 49ers. The last player to score in each of the first 4 seasons for San Francisco was Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice in 1991.