NFL stats and records, Week 10: Murray's Hail Mary historic

Jack Andrade and the NFL Media Research team put together the best stats and records from Sunday's slate of games. Here are the most notable research notes from Week 10:
- Kyler Murray threw a game-winning 43-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins with 0:02 remaining in the 4th quarter as the Cardinals won a thrilling game over the Bills 32-30 on Sunday. Murray is the third QB in the last 10 seasons to throw a game-winning touchdown pass at least 40 yards in length in the final 15 seconds of regulation. Aaron Rodgers completed a 61-yard Hail Mary to Richard Rodgers in the Packers' win over the Lions in Week 13, 2015, and Ryan Tannehill was credited with a 69-yard passing touchdown for the Miami Miracle play involving laterals in the Dolphins win over the Patriots in Week 14, 2018.
- According to Next Gen Stats, Murray's Hail Mary touchdown pass to Hopkins had a 16.9 percent completion probability, the 3rd-most improbable completion of Murray's career.
- Murray is the first QB in NFL history with at least 1 passing touchdown and at least 1 rushing touchdown in 5 consecutive games. Murray has 10 rushing touchdowns this season, including 2 on Sunday against the Bills. Murray is the fifth QB in the Super Bowl era with at least 10 rushing touchdowns in a single season, and the first since Cam Newton had 10 in his MVP season in 2015.
- Tom Brady had 3 passing touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown and 0 interceptions in the Buccaneers' win on Sunday. It was Brady's 6th such game in his career, tied with Drew Brees for the most by any quarterback in the Super Bowl era.
- The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 46-23 in Carolina on Sunday, a strong rebound from their 38-3 loss at home to the Saints in Week 9. The Buccaneers are the 27th team in NFL history to win a game by at least 20 points after losing their previous game by at least 25 points. Tampa Bay's 46 points were the most points ever scored in a road game by a team that scored 3 or fewer points in a home game the previous week.
- Ronald Jones had a 98-yard rushing touchdown in the Buccaneers' win over the Panthers on Sunday, the longest run in team history. Jones is the 4th player in NFL history with a 98 or 99-yard rushing touchdown, joining Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett (99 yards in Week 17, 1982 with Cowboys at Vikings), Ahman Green (98 yards in Week 17, 2003 with Packers vs Broncos), and Derrick Henry (99 yards in Week 14, 2018 with Titans vs Jaguars)
- Chase Claypool had a pair of receiving touchdowns in the Steelers' win on Sunday. Claypool has 9 scrimmage touchdowns this season, most among all rookies and most by any wide receiver since the 1970 merger over his first 9 career games. Eight of Claypool's touchdowns have come at home. Since 1970, only 3 rookies have scored more scrimmage touchdowns in their first 5 home games. All 3 of them — Eric Dickerson (12 TD in 1983), Marcus Allen (9 TD in 1982) and Marshall Faulk (9 TD in 1994) are Hall of Fame running backs.
- T.J. Watt had 2.0 sacks in the Steelers' win over the Bengals on Sunday, bringing his season total to 9.0 sacks in 9 games. Watt is on pace for 16.0 sacks in 2020, which would tie James Harrison (2008 season) for the most in a season by a Steelers player since individual sacks were first tracked in 1982. Harrison and the Steelers went on to win Super Bowl XLIII that season.
- Rodgers had 2 passing touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown as the Packers survived a scare from the Jaguars on Sunday. Rodgers has 26 passing touchdowns and 3 interceptions this season. In the Super Bowl era, there have been 5 instances of a quarterback having at least 25 passing touchdowns and fewer than 5 interceptions over his team's first 9 games of a season. Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes (25 TD, 1 INT) have done it in 2020. Each of the previous 3 instances — Brady (33 TD, 4 INT) in 2007, Rodgers (28 TD, 3 INT) in 2011 and Rodgers (25 TD, 3 INT) in 2014 — resulted in that quarterback winning the NFL MVP Award that season.
- Davante Adams had 66 receiving yards and the game-winning receiving touchdown in the Packers' win on Sunday, bringing his season totals to 741 receiving yards and 9 receiving touchdowns. Adams is the third player in the Super Bowl era with at least 700 receiving yards and 9 receiving touchdowns in his first 7 games played in a season, joining Hall of Famers Marvin Harrison (794 receiving yards, 9 receiving TD in 1999 with Colts) and Randy Moss (732 receiving yards, 10 receiving TD in 2007 with Patriots)
- Russell Wilson continued his recent struggles on Sunday as the Seahawks fell to the Rams. Wilson had 2 interceptions and a fumble lost in Week 10 and now has a league-high 10 giveaways since Week 7 (the Seahawks are 1-3 in that span after starting 5-0).
- The Rams and Seahawks combined for 503 net passing yards but 0 passing touchdowns on Sunday, the ninth game since 1950 in which 2 teams combined for at least 500 passing yards but 0 passing touchdowns.
- Tua Tagovailoa had 2 passing touchdowns and 0 interceptions in the Dolphins' win over Justin Herbert and the Chargers on Sunday. Tagovailoa joined Carson Wentz as the only QBs in the Super Bowl era to win each of their first 3 career starts and have at least 1 passing touchdown and 0 interceptions in each of those 3 games.
- Newton had 1 passing touchdown and 1 rushing touchdown in the Patriots' season-saving win over the Ravens on Sunday night. Newton has 41 career games with at least 1 passing touchdown and at least 1 rushing touchdown, the most by any player since 1950 and 10 more than Hall of Famer Steve Young, who has the 2nd-most such games with 31.
- Jakobi Meyers threw a 24-yard touchdown pass in the Patriots win over the Ravens on Sunday, fresh off a career-high 12 receptions last week against the Jets. Meyers is the second player in NFL history with a passing touchdown in a game 1 week after he had at least 12 receptions in a game. In 1995, Hall of Famer Jerry Rice had 14 receptions in Week 16 against the Vikings and then had a 41-yard passing touchdown the next week against the Falcons.
- Matthew Stafford completed 24 of his 33 pass attempts (72.7 percent) and had 3 passing touchdowns in the Lions' 30-27 win over Washington on Sunday. Stafford has completed at least 70 percent of his pass attempts and had at least 3 passing touchdowns in the same game 14 times in his career. The Lions have won all 14 of those games.