NFL spokesman: No decision in Favre investigation this weekend

An NFL spokesman said the league is continuing its "due diligence" while investigating allegations that Brett Favre sent inappropriate phone messages and photos to a New York Jets team employee two years ago, but no decision will be announced Friday or this weekend.
Attorney Joseph Conway, the lawyer for Jenn Sterger, said Wednesday that the league has completed its investigation.
Conway said that Joe Hummel, the director of investigative services for the NFL's security department, told him the case has been sent to Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league's lawyers for review.
Sterger's public relations manager, Phil Reese, said Thursday on "The Dan Patrick" show that "if the commissioner suspends Favre and puts a program in place to prevent this from happening again, 100 percent Jenn would not pursue any litigation against Favre, against the Jets, against the NFL, nothing." However, it's highly unlikely that Favre will be suspended, although other discipline, including a fine, is possible.
Sterger allegedly received the inappropriate messages and photos two years ago when she and Favre both worked for the Jets. Favre has declined to address the allegations or the investigation.