NFL Scouting Combine to remain in Indianapolis in 2025

The NFL Scouting Combine is staying put for at least another year.

Indianapolis will once again be home for the combine in 2025, NFL executive vice president of club business, international and league events Peter O'Reilly announced Thursday.

"Indianapolis has a storied history with the NFL Combine, so we are thrilled to continue partnering with Visit Indy, the Indianapolis Colts, and our local partners for the event in 2025," O'Reilly said. "The city has continued to innovate and help us evolve both the setup for the football evaluation process as well as growing the in-person experience for football fans in the region and across the country."

The combine has been held annually in Indianapolis since 1987, although its permanent future there has been in some question. O'Reilly announced in May 2022 that the event would return to the Circle City for 2023 and 2024 while other cities campaigned to host the event in future years.

The 2024 NFL Combine, which runs from Feb. 29 through March 3, will be the 37th straight year the event has been held in Indianapolis. More than 300 prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft will attend the event, conducting in workouts, athletic testing, interviews and medical evaluations.

"From our world-class facilities to our hospitality partners and proximity to sports medicine and science facilities, Indianapolis has proven time and again that it is uniquely positioned and equipped to host an event the size and magnitude of the NFL Combine," Colts chief operating officer Pete Ward said. "We once again look forward to welcoming the football world to Indy and making this the best combine ever."

The Colts and several local organizations and businesses – including Visit Indy, the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium, the City of Indianapolis, IU Health, and the Indiana Sports Corp – worked in conjunction to petition the league to keep it local for 2025.

"We know cities across the U.S. consistently vie to host all of the NFL's events," Visit Indy president and CEO Leonard Hoops said. "We appreciate the NFL's continued confidence and partnership with Indy, and we are looking forward to continued growth in our city."

The event has helped grow business in the area, generating a record-setting $9.1 million in economic impact and attracting a record-setting number of fans to last year's event.