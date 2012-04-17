NFL schedule: Top 12 games to look forward to in 2012

Panthers-Redskins doesn't exactly whet the palate, does it? Except when you consider that Robert Griffin III will likely be going toe-to-toe with last year's top prospect at quarterback, Cam Newton. While it doesn't appear that he'll be going No. 1 overall like Newton, Griffin will undoubtedly come off the board by the second pick. Obviously, his game is similar to Newton's, and RG3's high draft position is probably partially attributable to the 2011 Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Panthers' young leader proved last season that an athletic, dynamic quarterback can produce inside and outside of the pocket right out of the gates.