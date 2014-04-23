NFL schedule: Best prime-time games of the 2014 season

NEVER FAILS: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, Week 2, Thursday Night Football (CBS/NFLN) AND Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 9, Sunday Night Football (NBC). The first head-to-head in what has been the NFL's most consistent rivalry since 2008 is the first Thursday Night Football game (not counting the Kickoff Game, of course). It also will be the national-television debut of Steve Smith in an unfamiliar Ravens uniform. The second meeting's also ticketed for national TV, at Heinz Field in early November -- when we should know a little more about both teams and where they stand in the AFC North. You know both games will be solid -- rock solid. Did you know 11 of the past 14 meetings between these divisional foes have been settled by four points or less?