NFL says no vote on sale of Commanders will take place during Spring League Meeting

The NFL said on Thursday that there will not be a vote amongst ownership to ratify the sale of the Washington Commanders during next week's Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.

NFL executive vice president of communications Jeff Miller told reporters during a conference call on Thursday that there will be an update on the sale for ownership next week, but "there are not going to be any votes at this time."

Commanders co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced on May 12 they had entered into a purchase agreement to sell the franchise to a partnership led by Josh Harris, who co-owns multiple professional sports teams. The agreement is subject to NFL approval by a vote of at least three-fourths (24) of the league's 32 owners.

In April, the Harris group reached an agreement to purchase the Commanders for a league-record $6.05 billion.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on May 12 that owners are expected to reconvene in the coming months if a vote did not take place during the meetings in Minneapolis.

Miller did not provide reporters with a timeline for a sale of the franchise, stating that the league would follow its standard process in approving such sales. Last year, owners convened for a special meeting in August to approve the sale of the Broncos to the Walton-Penner group.

Dan Snyder and the Commanders remain the subject of an internal league investigation led by former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White concerning allegations of workplace misconduct and potential unlawful financial conduct.