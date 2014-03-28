NFL's Troy Vincent says he was teammates with gay players

Published: Mar 28, 2014 at 04:58 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president for football operations, told the media via CBS Sports this week he played with a half dozen openly gay players during his days as a defensive back. He said those locker rooms proved it was about winning more than their sexual orientation.
  • Reuters reported on a study that found knee arthritis is more likely after ACL surgery.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

