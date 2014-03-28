NFL's Troy Vincent says he was teammates with gay players

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president for football operations, told the media via CBS Sports this week he played with a half dozen openly gay players during his days as a defensive back. He said those locker rooms proved it was about winning more than their sexual orientation.
- NFL.com reported that Tennessee Titans quarterback Jake Locker said my "foot feels awesome" after Lisfranc surgery
- The Pantagraph in Bloomington, Ill., reported that Illinois State defensive end Will Davis has retired because of "several concussions."
