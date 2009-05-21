NFL's Top 10 returns to NFL Network for third season

Fast-paced countdown series tackles 'Who's No. 1?' in backfield tandems, defenses, gunslingers, Dallas Cowboys and more
NFL's Top 10, the clever, quick-witted countdown show ranking football's most debated topics, has returned for its third season on NFL Network, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. ET through the summer. The NFL Films-produced series calls on notable football media personalities, former players and pop-culture icons to share their opinions and memories on particular topics. Contributors include: NFL Network's Rich Eisen; Hall of Famers Michael Irvin, Don Shula and Len Dawson; CNBC's Jim Cramer, the Sklar brothers and Miss America 2009 Katie Stam.
Below is a description of new NFL's Top 10 episodes beginning Friday, May 22:
May 22: Backfield Tandems -- Separate they were good, but together they were unstoppable. NFL's Top 10 Backfield Tandems counts down the pair of players that tested defenses on every play. The list includes: Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier, Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris, Emerson Boozer and Matt Snell and Jim Brown and Bobby Mitchell.
May 29: Dallas Cowboys -- The bright lights of "Big D" have been home to big talents like Roger Staubach, Tony Dorsett, Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin. NFL's Top 10 reveals the biggest stars to don the star with a countdown of the top 10 Dallas Cowboys.
June 5: Games with Names -- They were the matchups that were so unforgettable, they're known by name -- "The Fog Bowl," "The Catch" and "The Ice Bowl" all find a spot on NFL's Top 10.
June 12: Innovations -- From the 3-4 defense to the West Coast offense, NFL's Top 10 ranks the greatest innovations that have shaped the game.
June 19: Defenses -- We know they win championships, but which defense can claim bragging rights on this list? NFL's Top 10 counts down the top 10 defenses of all time.
June 26: Return Aces -- From Desmond Howard to Devin Hester, these players put the 'special' in special teams with their kickoff and punt return abilities. NFL's Top 10 does what many could not by tackling the league's best return aces.
July 3: Coaches Who Never Won a Championship -- So close to a title -- from today's names like Jeff Fisher and Andy Reid to yesterday's greats like Chuck Knox and George Allen, these are NFL's Top 10 Coaches Who Never Won a Championship.
July 10: Gunslingers -- Sammy Baugh, Joe Namath, Jim Kelly, Dan Marino Brett Favre and others are debated as NFL's Top 10 profiles quarterbacks the shotgun and play-action pass were made for.
July 17: Meltdowns -- They are the moments players and fans live to forget -- from Tony Romo's fumbled snap in the playoffs to Pete Carroll's five-game slide with the New York Jets, NFL's Top 10 takes a look at the most memorable meltdowns in NFL history.
July 24: Greatest Hands -- From Lynn Swann and Fred Biletnikoff to Marvin Harrison and Larry Fitzgerald, these receivers have made the tough catches look easy. NFL's Top 10 counts down the top 10 greatest hands.
July 31: Most Snakebitten Franchises -- NFL's Top 10 looks at the teams that could never seem to get fate on their side. The Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings all make the list.
August 7: Traditions -- From cheerleaders to tailgates, NFL's Top 10 counts down the traditions that make the game the most popular sport in America.
New NFL's Top 10 episodes premiere Friday nights on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and replay at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.
NFL Networkairs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the first television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log onto www.nfl.com/nflnetwork. NFL.com is the exclusive internet home of NFL Network.