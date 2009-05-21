NFL's Top 10 returns to NFL Network for third season

NFL's Top 10, the clever, quick-witted countdown show ranking football's most debated topics, has returned for its third season on NFL Network, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. ET through the summer. The NFL Films-produced series calls on notable football media personalities, former players and pop-culture icons to share their opinions and memories on particular topics. Contributors include: NFL Network's Rich Eisen; Hall of Famers Michael Irvin, Don Shula and Len Dawson; CNBC's Jim Cramer, the Sklar brothers and Miss America 2009 Katie Stam.