NFL's Top 10 kicks off second season on NFL Network

Series features college football factories, most feared tacklers, clutch quarterbacks and other debates
The sophomore season of NFL's Top 10 begins on Tuesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET with the first of two episodes focusing on college football as the network prepares for its 2008 NFL Draft coverage. Season Two kicks off with "Coaches Who Belonged in College" followed by "Football Factories."
NFL's Top 10 is a weekly, fast-paced countdown series that provides a look at some of the most intriguing subjects in the NFL including debate from network analysts, sports journalists, sports radio personalities, players, coaches and other NFL insiders.
The second season's premiere topic is "Coaches Who Belonged in College," a look at some of the best college football coaches who had less-than-successful forays into the NFL. Some profiled coaches include Bobby Petrino, Lou Holtz, Pete Carroll and Steve Spurrier.
Other topics NFL's Top 10 will tackle this season are:
Football Factories -- April 22 at 9 p.m. ET: NFL's Top 10 takes a look at the schools that over the entire history of the NFL have developed the biggest talents for the NFL featuring Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, USC and other powerhouses.
Team Turnarounds -- April 29 at 9 p.m. ET: NFL's Top 10 looks at the biggest turnarounds from one year to the next including the 2006 New Orleans Saints, 2001 New England Patriots, 1999 St. Louis Rams and 1979 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Clutch Quarterbacks -- May 6 at 8 p.m. ET: You're down by six on your own 20-yard line with two minutes to go –- who do you want as your quarterback? NFL's Top 10 ranks the best clutch quarterbacks of all time including Johnny Unitas, Joe Montana and John Elway.
Things That Changed the Game -- May 13 at 8 p.m. ET: Television, free agency and the "West Coast Offense" are all major changes in the game of football. NFL's Top 10 debates the biggest game-changers.
Receiving Corps -- May 20 at 8 p.m. ET: "The Posse," "Air Coryell," "The Marks Brothers" and "The Greatest Show on Turf," are included among the NFL's Top 10 receiving corps of all time.
Motivational Coaches -- May 27 at 8 p.m. ET: Vince Lombardi once said, "We would accomplish many more things if we did not think of them as impossible." NFL's Top 10 takes a look at the coaches, like Lombardi, who were the best motivators including Bill Parcells, Jon Gruden, and Dick Vermeil.
Quarterback Controversies -- June 10 at 8 p.m. ET: NFL's Top 10 tackles the top "Quarterback Controversies" of all time. Some of those debated include San Francisco weighing Young vs. Montana, New England looking at Brady vs. Bledsoe, and the New York Giants choosing between Simms vs. Hostetler.
Tight Ends -- June 17 at 8 p.m. ET: From Hall of Famers Jackie Smith, Mike Ditka and Kellen Winslow to current stars Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates, the game's most athletic players are ranked on NFL's Top 10 Tight Ends.
Super Bowl Performances –- June 24 at 8 p.m. ET: NFL's Top 10 takes a look at the players who became legends on the game's greatest stage. Joe Namath's guarantee in Super Bowl III and Marcus Allen's record-setting day in Super Bowl XVIII claim their place in the top 10 Super Bowl performances.
Cornerback Tandems -- July 8 at 8 p.m. ET: When one shut-down corner has a backfield partner, championship-caliber defenses are built. NFL's Top 10 takes a look at the top cornerback tandems including 49ers Ronnie Lott and Eric Wright and "Old Man" Willie Brown and Skip "Dr. Death" Thomas of Raiders fame.
Characters -- July 15 at 8 p.m. ET: From the antics of Terrell Owens to William "The Refrigerator" Perry and his mega-watt smile, NFL's Top 10 highlights the game's most charismatic personalities.
Most Feared Tacklers -– July 22 at 8 p.m. ET: Lawrence Taylor, Ray Lewis, Ronnie Lott and Dick Butkus are just some of the "Most Feared Tacklers" ranked in this installment of NFL's Top 10.
Players Not in the Hall of Fame –- July 29 at 8 p.m. ET: Ricky Watters, Kenny "The Snake" Stabler and "Bullet" Bob Hayes are a few of the legendary players still awaiting their day in Canton. NFL's Top 10 takes a look at the top players who have not been voted into the Hall of Fame.
Biggest Upsets -– August 5 at 8 p.m. ET: From Cleveland's 1950 upset over Philadelphia to the Giants' historic win in Super Bowl XLII, NFL's Top 10 pays tribute to the underdogs with the top 10 biggest upsets.
Home Field Advantages –- Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. ET: NFL's Top 10 ranks the best home-field advantages including the 12th man at Qwest Field in Seattle, historic Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia and the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Gutsiest Performances -– Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. ET: Whether physical or emotional, these players fought through the pain when the game was on the line. NFL's Top 10 focuses on the gutsiest performances of all time including Brett Favre playing for his father and Jack Youngblood carrying the Rams to the Super Bowl on a broken leg.
Football Families –- Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET: Hasselbeck, Rooney, Manning –- It's all in the family. NFL's Top 10 chronicles the first families of football.
*(airdates subject to change)
