NFL's riskiest free agents in 2020: Jameis Winston tops the list

Melvin Gordon, running back: Gordon's future fortunes boil down to finding the right fit. The Chargers have seen enough, refusing to cave in with a long-term deal during Gordon's botched, into-September holdout. Upon his return, the 26-year-old plodded to the tune of 3.8 yards per carry and too often disrupted the flow of Austin Ekeler's sensational backfield magic. The down campaign doesn't take away from Gordon's electric work in 2018, but his next team should prepare for streaky play with plenty of highs and lows. On the latest Around the NFL Podcast, Buffalo was named as an appropriate landing spot. Pairing Gordon with someone like Devin Singletary makes sense. Solo workhorse duties would loom as a concern after what we saw last autumn.