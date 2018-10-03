Around the NFL  

 

 

NFL won't suspend Jets' Robby Anderson for arrests

Print
  • By Austin Knoblauch
More Columns >

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson will not be suspended by the NFL for his arrests over the past two years, a league spokesman confirmed to NFL.com.

The decision comes after Anderson pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving in June stemming from a Jan. 19 arrest. Anderson was sentenced to six months of non-reporting probation in the case.

Anderson was initially facing multiple felony counts before Florida prosecutors dropped the charges. Anderson was arrested after he allegedly failed to yield during a traffic stop.

In May 2017, he was arrested for allegedly pushing a police officer at an event in Miami, but the charge was eventually dropped.

Players who are arrested are subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.

Print
"Top 10 MVP candidates at quarter mark: Mahome..."
300x100 Fantasy Sign Up promo