NFL won't suspend Jets' Robby Anderson for arrests

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson will not be suspended by the NFL for his arrests over the past two years, a league spokesman confirmed to NFL.com.

The decision comes after Anderson pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving in June stemming from a Jan. 19 arrest. Anderson was sentenced to six months of non-reporting probation in the case.

Anderson was initially facing multiple felony counts before Florida prosecutors dropped the charges. Anderson was arrested after he allegedly failed to yield during a traffic stop.

In May 2017, he was arrested for allegedly pushing a police officer at an event in Miami, but the charge was eventually dropped.

Players who are arrested are subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.