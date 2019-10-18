NFL's mismatch nightmares in 2019; Jalen Ramsey trade fallout

Back in my playing days, I remember sitting through installation meetings and hearing coaches describe nightmarish players -- raving about their individual talents and how they were capable of single-handedly handing us an L with their spectacular play. During my time with the Green Bay Packers in the mid-1990s, I distinctly remember Fritz Shurmur waxing poetic about Barry Sanders in meetings prior to a pivotal NFC Central matchup. He showed countless highlights of the Hall of Fame running back spinning defenders around like tops in the open field. He urged every player on the field to pursue No. 20 with reckless abandon and throw caution to the wind when attempting to corral him in the open field. He told us that the first and second defenders would likely miss, but if we pursued with 11 guys flying to the ball, we could possibly contain him and hold him to a series of minimal gains. That said, Shurmur acknowledged that Sanders would eventually break out for a big run at some point and likely pick up another 100-yard game, but he wanted us to make him "earn it" against a defense that forced the action with its aggressive play.