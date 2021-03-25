NFL's best rivalries in 2021: Browns vs. Steelers, Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick and more

The Rams could have been content to just continue riding with ﻿Jared Goff﻿. The rationale would have been simple: We already got to the Super Bowl once with him -- what's stopping us from doing it again? But no, Los Angeles most definitely did not go this route. Instead, they sent Goff, two first-round picks and a third-rounder to Detroit in exchange for ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿. This came 17 months after L.A. flipped two firsts and a fourth to acquire ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿'s services. It's an approach that screams WIN NOW. Which is a little bit different than what the Packers have done for ... well ... decades. Where they look at their Hall of Fame quarterback and go, "Welp, you've got to do this all on your own." I mean, the team re-signed ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ this offseason, which definitely helps. But by and large, the Packers have been far more apt to invest in the future (SEE: trading up to spend a first-round pick on QB ﻿Jordan Love﻿) than mortgage it. Rams-Packers is a contrast in styles, and I can't wait to see how it plays out.