Jalen Ramsey, Golden Tate fight following Rams' win over Giants

Published: Oct 04, 2020 at 09:17 PM
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Giants wide receiver Golden Tate sparked a heated altercation following Los Angeles' 17-9 win over New York on Sunday.

The two approached one another near midfield after the game and exchanged blows before being separated by teammates.

Ramsey is the father of two of Tate's nieces and the two have shared bad blood since Ramsey reportedly ended a long-term relationship with Tate's sister during her pregnancy last year. Both players hail from Nashville, Tennessee.

They shared one memorable sequence within the Rams' win, with the Pro Bowl corner slamming Tate to the ground after a short completion. Ramsey had five tackles, including one for loss, to help lead a stellar defensive effort as the Giants were held to just three field goals. Tate recorded four catches for 20 yards.

Following the skirmish, Ramsey remained on the field for an extended period of time while on the phone and speaking to Rams personnel.

Neither Ramsey nor Tate were made available to the media after the game. Both could be subject to discipline for their roles in the fight.

"We don't want to have happen at the end of the game what happened," Giants coach Joe Judge said afterward, per NJ.com. "That's not the way we want to be as a team."

