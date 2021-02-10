Jets hire Leon Washington as special teams assistant coach

Leon Washington returns to New York.
The Jets announced Wednesday that Washington will join Robert Saleh's staff as a special teams assistant coach.
Washington spent four seasons with the Jets, where he was one of the most dangerous return men in the NFL, taking four kickoffs back for TDs in his run with New York.
A fourth-round pick out of Florida State in 2006, Washington was a two-time Pro Bowl player (2008 and 2012 with Seattle) and first-team All-Pro in 2008 with the Jets.
Washington spent the past two seasons with the Detroit Lions as part of the team's William Clay Ford Minority Coaching Assistantship Program, helping on offense, special teams, and in the weight room.