Longtime Texans executive Jamey Rootes resigns from position as team president

The Houston Texans are losing another high-ranking member of the organization.

Texans president Jamey Rootes is resigning his position within the organization effective today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The team later confirmed the news.

"We sincerely appreciate Jamey's multiple contributions to the Texans franchise over his tenure and look forward to seeing him succeed in his new ventures," said Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair said in a statement. "We will now build upon this foundation and move forward with a bold and unwavering commitment to winning championships, creating memorable experiences for our fans, and doing great things for Houston."

The parting of ways comes as Rootes looks for additional opportunities, Rapoport added. In their press release announcing the news, the Texans said Rootes planned to "pursue his interests as a writer, public speaker, consultant and professor at the University of Houston."

"I think the organization is in a great place from a business perspective," Rootes told John McClain of the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday morning. "We've got a great leadership team. I thought the time was right for me to do something different.

"I'm young enough to find a new opportunity to create something new."

The 54-year-old Rootes, hired by the late owner, Bob McNair, spent two decades with the Texans organization, mainly overseeing the business and administrative aspects of the club.

Rootes told McClain he'd been contemplating moving on for a while.

"I love Cal like a brother," Rootes said. "This idea (resigning) isn't new to me. When Bob's health started to decline, I thought it was important for the organization to have stability during this window. When Bob passed away, I felt like I owed it to Cal to be here."