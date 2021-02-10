Vikings hiring Paul Guenther as senior defensive assistant 

After a midseason firing, ex-Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther landed another coaching job.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Guenther is joining the Minnesota Vikings as a senior defensive assistant, per sources informed of the situation.

Guenther worked for six seasons under Vikings coach Mike Zimmer in Cincinnati, first as a defensive assistant, eventually working his way to linebackers coach. Guenther took over as the Bengals DC when Zimmer left for Minnesota.

After four years as coordinator in Cincinnati, Guenther joined the Raiders in 2018 as DC under Jon Gruden. The 49-year-old was fired Dec. 13, following a 44-27 Week 14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.