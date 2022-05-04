NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 4

Following the selection of Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans created space in their QB room by releasing Kevin Hogan on Saturday.
Hogan's right back in the AFC South, though, as he has signed with the Houston Texans, the team announced Wednesday.
Hogan appeared in one game last season for the Titans and, prior to that, appeared in eight games over the 2016-17 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. The 29-year-old has found himself with an abundance of NFL clubs, starting when he was drafted in the fifth round in 2016 by the Kansas City Chiefs. He's also been with Washington, Denver and Cincinnati.
With second-year QB Davis Mills set to take the starting reins in the 2022 season, Hogan adds some depth and experience to the Texans' QB room, joining Jeff Driskel, who just last year the team tried out as a tight end, and Kyle Allen.
Roster moves
- The Denver Broncos announced Wednesday they have re-signed tight end Eric Saubert to a one-year deal. Saubert played in all 17 games for the team last season with four starts. He's also been with the Falcons, Bears and Jaguars.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the signing of defensive end Adam Gotsis.
- The New Orleans Saints announced the signing of former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu. Mathieu's signing was initially reported on Monday.
- The Philadelphia Eagles officially waived offensive lineman Nate Herbig.
- The Washington Commanders announced the signing of wide receiver Alex Erickson.