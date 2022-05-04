NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 4

Following the selection of Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans created space in their QB room by releasing Kevin Hogan on Saturday.

Hogan's right back in the AFC South, though, as he has signed with the Houston Texans, the team announced Wednesday.

Hogan appeared in one game last season for the Titans and, prior to that, appeared in eight games over the 2016-17 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. The 29-year-old has found himself with an abundance of NFL clubs, starting when he was drafted in the fifth round in 2016 by the Kansas City Chiefs. He's also been with Washington, Denver and Cincinnati.