Around the NFL

Chargers sign former Broncos CB Bryce Callahan

Published: May 04, 2022 at 09:30 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The Bolts are bolstering their defensive backfield with a familiar face.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan is staying in the AFC West and has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Wednesday.

Callahan, who played the last two seasons with the Denver Broncos after four with the Chicago Bears, is a stellar slot corner who was the No. 54-ranked free agent in NFL.com's 101 list.

Over the last two years in Denver, Callahan has played just 21 of a potential 33 regular-season games and prior to that never played more than 13 games in a season with the Bears. He's always been an injury concern, but when he's healthy has produced. In 66 career games, he's tallied 45 starts with six interceptions, 29 passes defensed, 193 tackles, five sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

In L.A., he'll join prized FA acquisition J.C. Jackson, second-year CB Asante Samuel Jr. and corner Michael Davis, who could see his playing time wane with Callahan's addition. With safeties Derwin James and Nasir Adderley also in the mix, the Chargers have transformed the backend of their defense into a vaunted stable heading into 2022.

