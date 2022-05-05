Chargers sign former Broncos CB Bryce Callahan

The Bolts are bolstering their defensive backfield with a familiar face.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan is staying in the AFC West and has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Wednesday.

Callahan, who played the last two seasons with the Denver Broncos after four with the Chicago Bears, is a stellar slot corner who was the No. 54-ranked free agent in NFL.com's 101 list.

Over the last two years in Denver, Callahan has played just 21 of a potential 33 regular-season games and prior to that never played more than 13 games in a season with the Bears. He's always been an injury concern, but when he's healthy has produced. In 66 career games, he's tallied 45 starts with six interceptions, 29 passes defensed, 193 tackles, five sacks and 15 tackles for loss.