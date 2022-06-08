NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 8

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said Wednesday he will "definitely" be able to throw before training camp next month after being hampered by a right elbow injury so far this offseason.
Stafford had been dealing with pain in his elbow since the 2021 season, though he pushed through it to win Super Bowl LVI with Los Angeles. After the season ended Stafford had an injection in his elbow to fix the issue, and while the 34-year-old said he's well on his way to being 100 percent recovered, he has not thrown at all so far in the Rams' organized team activities.
The quarterback still participated with his team during OTAs in a limited capacity, going through team drills and working with his teammates, but admitted that he was excited to get back to his normal throwing program soon.
"We're trying to just make sure that we're smart, but at the same time be as ready to go as I possibly be come Day 1 when we're out there throwing the ball around," Stafford said Wednesday. "It's hard for me to me to not be able to [throw at practices] yet, but it's the right move."
In other Rams news, Los Angeles signed All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp to a three-year extension worth up to $80 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. In a corresponding move, the Rams waived linebacker Travin Howard, the team announced. Howard, who hauled in a huge interception in last season's NFC Championship Game win, was due to make $2.54 million this year.
Roster moves
- The Detroit Lions placed cornerback Jermaine Waller on the reserve/retired list.
- The Houston Texans signed free agent wide receiver Chad Beebe and waived/injured wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, the team announced Wednesday. Hamilton had injured his right knee in practice the day before.
- The Las Vegas Raiders announced the signing of fourth-round running back Zamir White.
- The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday that they had signed linebacker Porter Gustin, waived cornerback Javaris Davis, and released defensive end Daeshon Hall.
- The Seattle Seahawks restructured defensive tackle Shelby Harris' contract to create $3.3 million in cap room, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source. Harris was one of four players involved in the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade between the Seahawks and Denver Broncos.