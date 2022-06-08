NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 8

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said Wednesday he will "definitely" be able to throw before training camp next month after being hampered by a right elbow injury so far this offseason.

Stafford had been dealing with pain in his elbow since the 2021 season, though he pushed through it to win Super Bowl LVI with Los Angeles. After the season ended Stafford had an injection in his elbow to fix the issue, and while the 34-year-old said he's well on his way to being 100 percent recovered, he has not thrown at all so far in the Rams' organized team activities.

The quarterback still participated with his team during OTAs in a limited capacity, going through team drills and working with his teammates, but admitted that he was excited to get back to his normal throwing program soon.

"We're trying to just make sure that we're smart, but at the same time be as ready to go as I possibly be come Day 1 when we're out there throwing the ball around," Stafford said Wednesday. "It's hard for me to me to not be able to [throw at practices] yet, but it's the right move."