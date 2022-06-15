NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 15

Mac Jones' Patriots welcomed in a new pass-catching threat this offseason with the arrival of DeVante Parker. Jones' corps of targets is receiving another addition on Wednesday.
New England is signing former Saints receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Humphrey didn't do much of anything in his first two professional seasons (three catches, 46 yards, one touchdown), but he showed signs of possibly becoming a contributor somewhere in the NFL in 2021, catching 13 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns for New Orleans.
If anything, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound receiver adds depth and another big target to the Patriots' receiving room. We'll see if he can secure a roster spot this summer.
Roster moves
- The Indianapolis Colts signed defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, the team announced Wednesday.
- The Los Angeles Rams announced the signing of tight end Jared Pinkney and running back A.J. Rose.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers reached an agreement with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on a four-year contract extension worth more than $73.6 million with more than $36 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The deal makes Fitzpatrick the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Pittsburgh later confirmed Fitzpatrick's extension.
Injuries
- New Orleans Saints pass rusher Marcus Davenport revealed to reporters on Wednesday that he needed to have the top of his left pinky amputated this offseason. Davenport said he had to have a plate inserted in his finger in 2021 due to an injury he sustained in college. The plate broke and caused an infection, leading to a decision to amputate. Davenport also had surgery on his right shoulder to cap off an unpleasant offseason.
Retirements
- Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis announced his retirement Wednesday. Willis was a fourth-round selection by the Colts in 2019 and started 33 games for Indianapolis.
Minicamps
- Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was excused from minicamp on Wednesday as he expects the birth of his child, per Rapoport.