NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 15

Mac Jones' Patriots welcomed in a new pass-catching threat this offseason with the arrival of DeVante Parker. Jones' corps of targets is receiving another addition on Wednesday.

New England is signing former Saints receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Humphrey didn't do much of anything in his first two professional seasons (three catches, 46 yards, one touchdown), but he showed signs of possibly becoming a contributor somewhere in the NFL in 2021, catching 13 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns for New Orleans.