NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, April 13

Desmond Ridder will visit the Seattle Seahawks today, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

This marks the Seahawks' first-known visit with a potential quarterback draft pick after they traded away their long-time signal-caller Russell Wilson last month.

Ridder went a perfect 13-0 in his senior campaign at University of Cincinnati, throwing for 3,334 yards and 30 TDs. With him under center, the Bearcats earned a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2021, making Cincinnati the first Group of 5 team to make the playoff.

By most accounts, Ridder is among the top-five quarterback prospects in this year's draft class, but he is the only one of that group who is known to have made the trip to Seattle.

The Seahawks are one of the teams many expect to pick a quarterback during the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins April 28, with Wilson now leading the Denver Broncos. In return for Wilson, Seattle received quarterback Drew Lock and multiple first-round draft picks.

If Seattle does indeed want to move forward with drafting a quarterback, they will have three opportunities to do so in the first two rounds. The Seahawks currently hold the No. 9, No. 40, and No. 41 overall picks, two of which are courtesy of their trade with the Broncos. So if they want to make a move on Ridder, they likely have the picks to do so.