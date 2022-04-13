Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, April 13

Published: Apr 13, 2022 at 11:54 AM
Desmond Ridder will visit the Seattle Seahawks today, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

This marks the Seahawks' first-known visit with a potential quarterback draft pick after they traded away their long-time signal-caller Russell Wilson last month.

Ridder went a perfect 13-0 in his senior campaign at University of Cincinnati, throwing for 3,334 yards and 30 TDs. With him under center, the Bearcats earned a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2021, making Cincinnati the first Group of 5 team to make the playoff.

By most accounts, Ridder is among the top-five quarterback prospects in this year's draft class, but he is the only one of that group who is known to have made the trip to Seattle.

The Seahawks are one of the teams many expect to pick a quarterback during the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins April 28, with Wilson now leading the Denver Broncos. In return for Wilson, Seattle received quarterback Drew Lock and multiple first-round draft picks.

If Seattle does indeed want to move forward with drafting a quarterback, they will have three opportunities to do so in the first two rounds. The Seahawks currently hold the No. 9, No. 40, and No. 41 overall picks, two of which are courtesy of their trade with the Broncos. So if they want to make a move on Ridder, they likely have the picks to do so.

In the last few weeks, Ridder has met with other teams that are in the market for a quarterback, including the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday and the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.

NFL draft prospect visits

  • The Carolina Panthers are hosting Pitt QB Kenny Pickett on a visit Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Pickett's visit comes one day after fellow quarterback prospects Malik Willis, Matt Corral and Ridder were in the building.
  • The Houston Texans are hosting top RB prospect Breece Hall for a visit Wednesday, Pelissero reported.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting Corral on Wednesday and Nevada QB Carson Strong on Thursday, Rapoport reported.

Related Content

news

QB Derek Carr agrees to three-year, $121.5M contract extension with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a three-year extension with quarterback Derek Carr worth $121.5 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. The deal ties Carr, who is already the longest tenured quarterback in the AFC, to the Raiders through the 2025 season, and includes a no-trade clause.

news

Justin Jefferson excited for Kevin O'Connell's 'laid-back' coaching style in Minnesota

At the nascent stages of his tenure, new Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has already won over key members of the locker room, including star receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton: 'The juice is just different' with Russell Wilson in Denver

With Denver executing the seismic trade for Russell Wilson this offseason, Broncos players like Courtland Sutton can already feel the altered atmosphere surrounding the club.

news

Packers' Rich Bisaccia will 'look in every nook and cranny' to improve special teams unit

The Green Bay Packers operated the worst special teams unit in the NFL last season, missing kicks, botching punts, missing blocking assignments and tackling poorly on returns. Enter new special teams coach Rich Bisaccia.

news

Travis Etienne (foot) on missing chaotic 2021 Jaguars season: 'If there was any year to miss, I missed a great one'

Though missing a season is never a reason to smile, Jaguars RB Travis Etienne admitted Tuesday that being absent for a Jaguars 3-14 campaign rife with Urban Meyer-fused drama wasn't the worst season to have to miss.

news

Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs finally able to land teammate, QB Tom Brady's phone number

Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs started Tuesday without Tom Brady's phone number, but by the end of the day, he and his QB had connected.

news

Seahawks pick up TE Noah Fant's fifth-year option

The Seattle Seahawks have picked up TE Noah Fant's fifth-year option, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. The Seahawks now have the pass catcher under contract through the 2023 season.

news

Pass rusher Melvin Ingram visiting Dolphins

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that free-agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram is visiting the Dolphins on Tuesday. Ingram compiled a sack and five QB hits in nine regular-season games with the Chiefs in 2021.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, April 12

The Panthers will host Liberty QB Malik Willis and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral on pre-draft visits today, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder will also visit, per Tom Pelissero, as Carolina looks to address its biggest need.

news

Texans OC Pep Hamilton: Brandin Cooks provides 'level of paranoia' for defenses

Pep Hamilton said Monday that bringing back Texans WR Brandin Cooks ensures Houston will have a go-to threat that defenses must game-plan for each week.

news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle already preparing to race new teammate Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle is ready to race new Dolphins teammate Tyreek Hill, but the second-year receiver is focusing on improving from his rookie season.

