NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 26

Published: Oct 26, 2021 at 11:25 AM
The New Orleans Saints' carousel at the kicker position won't be circling back to veteran starter ﻿Wil Lutz﻿ this season.

Lutz revealed via social media that a setback in his rehabilitation from surgery to repair a core muscle injury will sideline him for the remainder of the 2021 season.

"I want nothing more (than) to be out there with my teammates helping us win games, and I look forward to doing that when healthy!", Lutz wrote.

Lutz, a sixth-year veteran who has converted 142 of 164 career field goals (86.6 percent), was designated for return from injured reserve last week. In his absence, the Saints tried both ﻿Aldrick Rosas﻿ and ﻿Cody Parkey﻿ at the position, then signed Brian Johnson two weeks ago.

Monday night, Johnson connected on a 33-yard field goal in the final minutes to lift the Saints to a 13-10 road win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The Saints also fear that guard ﻿Andrus Peat﻿ suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the win and are awaiting MRI results to confirm the injury, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Roster signings

Roster cuts

  • The Indianapolis Colts released guard Zack Bailey from the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones feels 'very good' about where Dak Prescott (calf) is coming off Cowboys' bye week

Dak Prescott's calf injury has some worried about the Cowboys QB's immediate future. Jerry Jones, however, believes there is little to be concerned about in regard's to Prescott's health.
news

Giants HC Joe Judge on NFL trade deadline: 'I always think long-term'

How will the 2-5 New York Giants approach next week's trade deadline? Head coach Joe Judge explained his philosophy to reporters Monday.
news

Jameis Winston on Alvin Kamara's big night vs. Seahawks: 'One of most dominant players in this league'

Alvin Kamara was the Saints' entire offense Monday night in Seattle. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston wasn't shy in discussing the running back's value to New Orleans.
news

Sean McVay: 'Cautious optimism' RB Cam Akers (torn Achilles) could return if Rams make playoffs

Rams RB Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles in July and his 2021 season was immediately taken away, but coach Sean McVay is optimistic about a potential return during the playoffs.
news

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: 'I probably wouldn't have been here a long time' without Russell Wilson

After Monday night's home loss to the New Orleans Saints, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll reflects on the importance of having QB Russell Wilson, who is currently on the mend with a finger injury.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Saints' win over Seahawks on Monday night

The Saints edged the Seahawks, 13-10, on Monday night to improve to 4-2.
news

Bucs reward fan who gave back Tom Brady's 600th-TD ball with season tickets, signed memorabilia

Byron Kennedy wasn't supposed to receive Tom Brady's 600th-touchdown football. He's being rewarded handsomely for giving it back. The Buccaneers are giving Kennedy two signed jerseys and a helmet from Brady, a signed Mike Evans jersey and his game cleats, $1,000 credit at the team store, and two season passes for the remainder of this season and 2022.
news

Week 7 Monday night inactives: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for the New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Jets acquire QB Joe Flacco in trade with Eagles

The Jets are acquiring veteran quarterback ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ in a trade with the Eagles, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Packers place WR Davante Adams on reserve/COVID-19 list

Green Bay could be without Davante Adams in Week 8 after announcing the star WR has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Broncos acquire LB Kenny Young from Rams in trade

With a banged-up linebackers corps, the Denver Broncos swung a trade for some aid. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Broncos are acquiring linebacker Kenny Young from the Rams.
