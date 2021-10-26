NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 26

The New Orleans Saints' carousel at the kicker position won't be circling back to veteran starter Wil Lutz this season.
Lutz revealed via social media that a setback in his rehabilitation from surgery to repair a core muscle injury will sideline him for the remainder of the 2021 season.
"I want nothing more (than) to be out there with my teammates helping us win games, and I look forward to doing that when healthy!", Lutz wrote.
Lutz, a sixth-year veteran who has converted 142 of 164 career field goals (86.6 percent), was designated for return from injured reserve last week. In his absence, the Saints tried both Aldrick Rosas and Cody Parkey at the position, then signed Brian Johnson two weeks ago.
Monday night, Johnson connected on a 33-yard field goal in the final minutes to lift the Saints to a 13-10 road win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The Saints also fear that guard Andrus Peat suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the win and are awaiting MRI results to confirm the injury, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Roster signings
- The Indianapolis Colts signed safety Jahleel Addae and tight end Eli Wolf to the practice squad.
Roster cuts
- The Indianapolis Colts released guard Zack Bailey from the practice squad.