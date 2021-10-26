NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 26

The New Orleans Saints' carousel at the kicker position won't be circling back to veteran starter ﻿Wil Lutz﻿ this season.

Lutz revealed via social media that a setback in his rehabilitation from surgery to repair a core muscle injury will sideline him for the remainder of the 2021 season.

"I want nothing more (than) to be out there with my teammates helping us win games, and I look forward to doing that when healthy!", Lutz wrote.

Lutz, a sixth-year veteran who has converted 142 of 164 career field goals (86.6 percent), was designated for return from injured reserve last week. In his absence, the Saints tried both ﻿Aldrick Rosas﻿ and ﻿Cody Parkey﻿ at the position, then signed Brian Johnson two weeks ago.

Monday night, Johnson connected on a 33-yard field goal in the final minutes to lift the Saints to a 13-10 road win over the Seattle Seahawks.