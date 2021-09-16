NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 16

﻿Devonta Freeman﻿ has been called to the boss' office. He's getting promoted.

The Baltimore Ravens elevated the veteran running back to the 53-man roster.

After losing not one, not two, but all three of its top running backs to season-ending injuries before the regular season even started, Baltimore went on a dollar store shopping spree. With a cupboard to fill and veterans to be had, the Ravens signed Freeman, ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ and ﻿Latavius Murray﻿.

The latter of the three scored a touchdown on Monday night, while the other two spent the evening in street clothes. Now, Freeman becomes the second veteran to get a crack at carrying the ball for Baltimore.

At his peak, Freeman was an elite running back for the Atlanta Falcons, gaining 1,500-plus scrimmage yards in both 2015 and 2016 before missing most of 2018 due to injury. He's never regained the form that once placed him among the league's highest-paid running backs, moving on to play a minimal role with the Giants last season before spending the 2021 preseason with the Saints.