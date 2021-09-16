NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 16

Devonta Freeman has been called to the boss' office. He's getting promoted.
The Baltimore Ravens elevated the veteran running back to the 53-man roster.
After losing not one, not two, but all three of its top running backs to season-ending injuries before the regular season even started, Baltimore went on a dollar store shopping spree. With a cupboard to fill and veterans to be had, the Ravens signed Freeman, Le'Veon Bell and Latavius Murray.
The latter of the three scored a touchdown on Monday night, while the other two spent the evening in street clothes. Now, Freeman becomes the second veteran to get a crack at carrying the ball for Baltimore.
At his peak, Freeman was an elite running back for the Atlanta Falcons, gaining 1,500-plus scrimmage yards in both 2015 and 2016 before missing most of 2018 due to injury. He's never regained the form that once placed him among the league's highest-paid running backs, moving on to play a minimal role with the Giants last season before spending the 2021 preseason with the Saints.
After Lamar Jackson again led the Ravens in total rushing yards on Monday night, Baltimore is throwing the spaghetti at the wall. We'll see if Freeman sticks.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Detroit Lions receiver Tyrell Williams is still in concussion protocol. Coach Dan Campbell said it "doesn't look great" for Williams to play Monday at Green Bay.
- The New York Jets activated wide receiver Jamison Crowder from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Roster signings
- The Detroit Lions signed tackle Will Holden to the active roster from the practice squad and have re-signed guard Tommy Kraemer to the practice squad.
- The Indianapolis Colts signed cornerback Chris Wilcox to the practice squad.
- The New York Giants are signing former Ravens center Matt Skura to their active roster, per his agent.
- The Baltimore Ravens signed offensive tackle Foster Sarell to their practice squad.
- The Arizona Cardinals signed kicker Matt McCrane to the practice squad.
Roster cuts
- The Indianapolis Colts released safety Shawn Davis from the practice squad.