NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 16

Published: Sep 16, 2021 at 09:49 AM
﻿Devonta Freeman﻿ has been called to the boss' office. He's getting promoted.

The Baltimore Ravens elevated the veteran running back to the 53-man roster.

After losing not one, not two, but all three of its top running backs to season-ending injuries before the regular season even started, Baltimore went on a dollar store shopping spree. With a cupboard to fill and veterans to be had, the Ravens signed Freeman, ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ and ﻿Latavius Murray﻿.

The latter of the three scored a touchdown on Monday night, while the other two spent the evening in street clothes. Now, Freeman becomes the second veteran to get a crack at carrying the ball for Baltimore.

At his peak, Freeman was an elite running back for the Atlanta Falcons, gaining 1,500-plus scrimmage yards in both 2015 and 2016 before missing most of 2018 due to injury. He's never regained the form that once placed him among the league's highest-paid running backs, moving on to play a minimal role with the Giants last season before spending the 2021 preseason with the Saints.

After ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ again led the Ravens in total rushing yards on Monday night, Baltimore is throwing the spaghetti at the wall. We'll see if Freeman sticks.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Detroit Lions receiver Tyrell Williams is still in concussion protocol. Coach Dan Campbell said it "doesn't look great" for Williams to play Monday at Green Bay.
  • The New York Jets activated wide receiver ﻿Jamison Crowder﻿ from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Roster signings

  • The Detroit Lions signed tackle Will Holden to the active roster from the practice squad and have re-signed guard Tommy Kraemer to the practice squad.
  • The Indianapolis Colts signed cornerback Chris Wilcox to the practice squad.
  • The New York Giants are signing former Ravens center Matt Skura to their active roster, per his agent.
  • The Baltimore Ravens signed offensive tackle Foster Sarell to their practice squad.
  • The Arizona Cardinals signed kicker Matt McCrane to the practice squad.

Roster cuts

  • The Indianapolis Colts released safety Shawn Davis from the practice squad.

