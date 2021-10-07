NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 7

Around the NFL

Oct 07, 2021
Nick Shook

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿'s accuracy issues might have an explanation.

Mayfield suffered a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder in Cleveland's Week 2 win over Houston, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Mayfield has been wearing a harness on the shoulder since the injury, but no surgery is needed as of now, per Rapoport.

Mayfield has not missed a practice snap and has played in each of the Browns' last two games, both victories.

The injury isn't a surprise, considering Mayfield's own description of the ailment. His left shoulder popped "in and out," he said, just before halftime of the Week 2 game. It's common for injuries of this nature (dislocation or subluxation) to result in a labrum tear. A harness is typically worn to limit the affected shoulder's range of motion in order to prevent an reoccurrence, as the shoulder tends to exhibit increased instability following the injury.

The good news is the affected shoulder is not the one Mayfield actively uses to throw the ball. It's likely he's working through rehab to strengthen the muscles surrounding the shoulder while he stays on the field, continuing another promising season for the 3-1 Browns.

The only concerning result following Mayfield's injury has been his inaccuracy. Mayfield had a rough outing in Cleveland's Week 4 win over Minnesota, completing just 15 of 33 attempts for 155 yards in a game that was arguably his worst without committing a turnover in his NFL career. His 59.5 passer rating tells the story everyone witnessed unfold with their eyes Sunday, with Mayfield missing open receivers at nearly every depth of target.

Cleveland will hope Mayfield can battle through his temporary struggles to regain the form that saw him help the Browns reach the playoffs for the first time since 2002 last season. The going only gets tougher for the Browns, who face the Chargers (3-1) and Cardinals (4-0) in the next two weeks.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Green Bay Packers edge rusher Chauncey Rivers suffered a torn ACL at Wednesday's practice, Rapoport reported. Rivers had played in 52 defensive snaps and 44 special teams snaps over Green Bay's first four games.

Related Content

news

Eagles' Fletcher Cox admits he 'could be better' while working on settling into expanded role on defense

The numbers would seem to indicate Father Time is catching up to Fletcher Cox. But, upon further review, the Eagles' scheme change under new DC Jonathan Gannon could actually be to blame.
news

Ravens' Odafe Oweh: 'No ill intent' on hit that gave Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater a concussion in Week 4

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion and was ruled out just before halftime during Denver's Week 4 matchup against the Ravens. Rookie Odafe Oweh, who delivered the devastating blow, said he wasn't trying to do anything malicious.
news

Bills' Diggs, Allen not focused on redemption ahead of Chiefs rematch: 'It's Week 5'

Ahead of a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, Bills WR Stefon Diggs and QB Josh Allen explain why they can't focus on past results.
news

Packers agree to terms with former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith

Jaylon Smith has found a new home. The linebacker agreed to terms with the Packers on Thursday. Smith was reported to be near a deal with the Pack on Wednesday night and was finalizing details with the club.
news

Dalvin Cook aims to play through ankle injury while getting back to 100 percent: 'That's the plan'

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook admits his ankle is not 100 percent, but he intends to keep playing through it and get back to top form along the way. 
news

Week 5 injury report for 2021 NFL season 

Injury reports for all 16 games in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr: Joey Bosa 'did piss me off, so good job for that'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr admitted Wednesday that Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa's comments following Los Angeles' win Monday did get to him a bit. 
news

Jimmy Garoppolo won't practice Wednesday; door still open to play Sunday

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss practice Wednesday, but still left the door open for him to play Sunday against the Cardinals. 
news

Patriots trade All-Pro CB Stephon Gilmore to Panthers for 2023 sixth-round pick

Stephon Gilmore has a new NFL home. The Patriots traded the All-Pro cornerback Wednesday to the Panthers for a 2023 sixth-round pick.
news

Bears name rookie QB Justin Fields permanent starter

Justin Fields is the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback -- permanently. Bears coach Matt Nagy announced that the rookie will remain the starter moving forward, even though Andy Dalton is slated to be a full participant in practice Wednesday.
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'not giving up on this season' despite struggles in Steelers' 1-3 start

The 2021 NFL season has not gone as planned for Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran quarterback said Wednesday that he has no plans to give up on this year.
