NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 7

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿'s accuracy issues might have an explanation.

Mayfield suffered a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder in Cleveland's Week 2 win over Houston, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Mayfield has been wearing a harness on the shoulder since the injury, but no surgery is needed as of now, per Rapoport.

Mayfield has not missed a practice snap and has played in each of the Browns' last two games, both victories.

The injury isn't a surprise, considering Mayfield's own description of the ailment. His left shoulder popped "in and out," he said, just before halftime of the Week 2 game. It's common for injuries of this nature (dislocation or subluxation) to result in a labrum tear. A harness is typically worn to limit the affected shoulder's range of motion in order to prevent an reoccurrence, as the shoulder tends to exhibit increased instability following the injury.

The good news is the affected shoulder is not the one Mayfield actively uses to throw the ball. It's likely he's working through rehab to strengthen the muscles surrounding the shoulder while he stays on the field, continuing another promising season for the 3-1 Browns.

The only concerning result following Mayfield's injury has been his inaccuracy. Mayfield had a rough outing in Cleveland's Week 4 win over Minnesota, completing just 15 of 33 attempts for 155 yards in a game that was arguably his worst without committing a turnover in his NFL career. His 59.5 passer rating tells the story everyone witnessed unfold with their eyes Sunday, with Mayfield missing open receivers at nearly every depth of target.