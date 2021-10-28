NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 28

Jerry Jeudy hasn't seen game action since the first week of the season. But the Denver Broncos receiver is on track to return this Sunday against Washington and eager to do so.

Asked Thursday if it was difficult to watch Denver get out to a 3-0 start before faltering with a four-game losing streak, all with him sidelined, Jeudy admitted it was.

"Yeah, of course, especially just being on the sideline, not being able to compete with your team to go out there and try to win. So, yeah, it's very frustrating," Jeudy said, via Troy Renck of ABC Denver7. "But now, I'm back in action. I'm ready to go."

Jeudy was placed on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain on Sept. 14. The Broncos designated him to return on Oct. 16, opening the 21-day window for the receiver to be activated.

"I don't want to put a percentage on it," Jeudy said Thursday, "but I feel pretty good."

In his lone game this season, the second-year former first-rounder caught six passes for 72 yards on 31 offensive snaps. Courtland Sutton﻿, Noah Fant﻿, Tim Patrick and even Kendall Hinton have carried the load through the air with Jeudy out.