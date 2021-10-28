NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 28

Jerry Jeudy hasn't seen game action since the first week of the season. But the Denver Broncos receiver is on track to return this Sunday against Washington and eager to do so.
Asked Thursday if it was difficult to watch Denver get out to a 3-0 start before faltering with a four-game losing streak, all with him sidelined, Jeudy admitted it was.
"Yeah, of course, especially just being on the sideline, not being able to compete with your team to go out there and try to win. So, yeah, it's very frustrating," Jeudy said, via Troy Renck of ABC Denver7. "But now, I'm back in action. I'm ready to go."
Jeudy was placed on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain on Sept. 14. The Broncos designated him to return on Oct. 16, opening the 21-day window for the receiver to be activated.
"I don't want to put a percentage on it," Jeudy said Thursday, "but I feel pretty good."
In his lone game this season, the second-year former first-rounder caught six passes for 72 yards on 31 offensive snaps. Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant, Tim Patrick and even Kendall Hinton have carried the load through the air with Jeudy out.
Denver hosts Washington this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (foot) did not practice for a second consecutive day. Receivers Allen Robinson (ankle) and Jakeem Grant (ankle) were upgraded after being limited Wednesday. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin) and defensive back Tashaun Gipson (hip) remained limited. Also, the team activated LB Caleb Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (ankle/elbow) did not practice on Thursday, while quarterback Trey Lance (knee) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf) were limited.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) remained out while tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring), and linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) remained limited. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (knee) was upgraded from DNP to full, and TE O.J. Howard (ankle) was upgraded from limited to full.
- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (calf), cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle) and offensive tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) remained limited. Prescott was coy about his status for Week 8 while speaking with reporters earlier in the day; Dallas plays Minnesota on Sunday Night Football.
- The Minnesota Vikings placed tight end Ben Ellefson (foot/ankle) on injured reserve. Linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) remained limited while defensive tackle Michael Pierce remained out with a elbow injury.
- Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) told reporters "we'll see" whether he returns to play against Atlanta. His status will likely be determined Saturday. Thompson has missed the last three games. Thompson and center Matt Paradis (back) were limited in Thursday's practice, while receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (concussion) did not practice. Carolina also placed defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (knee) on injured reserve.
- Tennessee Titans receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) did not practice again. Linebacker Bud Dupree (knee), safety Amani Hooker (groin) and WR Chester Rogers (groin) returned to practice in a limited capacity. Running back Darrynton Evans (knee) and LB Harold Landry (hamstring) were also limited; WR Josh Reynolds (illness) was a DNP.
- Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry (knee) said he will play Sunday against Pittsburgh. Landry didn't practice Wednesday. His quarterback, Baker Mayfield, practiced again as he ramps up to return from his left shoulder injury.
- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), and receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) did not practice. Tight end Evan Engram (calf) and WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) were limited.
- Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (ankle/foot) missed a second straight practice. Receiver DeVonta Smith (headache) was a full participant after missing Wednesday's session. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (shoulder) and WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (back) were limited participants after sitting Wed.; guard Landon Dickerson (hip) was also limited. Defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (groin) was a DNP.
- Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (groin), tight end T.J. Hockenson (ankle/knee) and linebacker Trey Flowers (knee) remained limited in practice; RB Jamaal Williams, who was not listed yesterday, was also limited due to a thigh injury. Detroit waived defensive end Eric Banks.
- The Green Bay Packers activated tight end Dominique Dafney off injured reserve and receiver Malik Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (toe) and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (shoulder) were limited.
- Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ribs) and Nyheim Hines (ribs), defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) were all listed as full practice participants after being limited Wednesday. Receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) and CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), both of whom sat out on Wed., were upgraded to limited and full, respectively.
- New York Jets receiver Corey Davis (hip) was limited in practice. Linebacker C.J. Mosley (hamstring) and tight end Tyler Kroft (back) remained limited. Running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring) remained out.
- Miami Dolphins cornerbacks Xavien Howard (shoulder/groin), Byron Jones (Achilles/groin) and Noah Igbinoghene (knee/ankle), and receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring) remained limited. Linebacker Jerome Baker (knee) was also limited while LB Elandon Roberts was upgraded to full after being limited Wednesday.
- New Orleans Saints receiver Deonte Harris (hamstring) returned to practice in a limited capacity.
- Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (shoulder) remained limited while center Trey Hopkins (knee) was upgraded to limited from DNP.
- Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones (groin/wrist/personal) did not practice on Thursday, nor did linebacker Anthony Hitchens (tricep).
Roster moves
- The Green Bay Packers are elevating receiver Juwann Winfree to the active roster, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The team later announced Winfree (COVI-19 replacement) and guard Ben Braden were activated for Thursday Night Football against the Cardinals.
- The Arizona Cardinals signed offensive lineman Zack Johnson. Arizona also elevated OL Danny Isidora, linebacker Joe Walker and defensive lineman Josh Mauro to the active roster from the practice squad.
- The Houston Texans worked out running backs Darius Jackson and former Steeler Jaylen Samuels, Rapoport reported, per the transaction wire.
- New Orleans Saints center Will Clapp was signed to the practice squad.