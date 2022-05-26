Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 26

Published: May 26, 2022 at 10:38 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

With Lamar Jackson M.I.A. at voluntary OTAs, the Baltimore Ravens are bringing in reinforcements under center.

Baltimore signed veteran backup quarterback Brett Hundley on Thursday.

Hundley, 28, spent much of the 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts. The journeyman has not started an NFL game since 2017 when he started nine contests in place of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Hundley has also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals during his seven years in the NFL.

He'll work alongside Ravens backups Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown while Jackson remains away from Ravens offseason workouts.

Injuries

  • Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (Achilles) took part in individual drills during the team's OTA practices. Meanwhile, left tackle Taylor Decker did not participate in Thursday's practices, as head coach Dan Campbell told the media he is working through an injury.
  • New York Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was seen wearing a red jersey and working on a stationary bike during OTA workouts on Thursday. The No. 5 overall pick got twisted after being thrown to the ground in last week's practices, but the extent of any injuries is unknown.

Related Content

news

Randall Cobb dismisses doubts about Packers WRs, says rookie Christian Watson has 'total package'

Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb made it known this week that he doesn't really care about doubters heading into the season and shared that rookie WR Christian Watson "has the total package."

news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on stepping into No. 1 role: 'I've been ready'

With Amari Cooper gone, CeeDee Lamb is the Cowboys' anointed No. 1 receiver and he's elated at the proposition.

news

Colts coach Frank Reich on bringing in QB Nick Foles: 'I wanted Nick since I've been here'

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich is happy to have Nick Foles as his backup QB, and the former Super Bowl MVP is "grateful" to be in Indy and back with his former offensive coordinator.

news

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt 'definitely not satisfied' after 22.5-sack season

T.J. Watt isn't satisfied with his 2021 showing, but it's not because he came oh-so close to breaking the sack record. It's because the reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year believes he has more to accomplish ahead.

news

Players now eligible to return from injured reserve after four games; practice squads increased to 16 players

The NFL and NFL Players Association recently agreed upon new rules for the 2022 season, notably pertaining to injured reserve and players having to miss a minimum of four games before they can return, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Jameis Winston (ACL) participating in on-field workouts at Saints OTAs

Jameis Winston reinforced his intentions of being ready for Week 1 by taking part in on-field workouts during Saints OTAs on Wednesday.

news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim confident long-term deal will get done 'this summer' with Kyler Murray: 'He is our future'

In an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" Wednesday, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said he's optimistic an extension will get done with QB Kyler Murray.

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on MCL reconstruction: 'It felt for the first time this offseason, it's been really good'

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's knee feels "really good" after "finally getting it reconstructed last year."

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 25

Two Cowboys wide receivers, James Washington and rookie Jalen Tolbert, did not participate in team drills during the first day of OTA workouts due to injury.

news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's absence from OTAs: 'It's for him to talk about'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh fielded questions about Lamar Jackson's contract situation and absence from OTAs on Wednesday as the QB's future in Baltimore remains unsecured.

news

Free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick works out for Raiders on Wednesday

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season, is working out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

