NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 26

With Lamar Jackson M.I.A. at voluntary OTAs, the Baltimore Ravens are bringing in reinforcements under center.
Baltimore signed veteran backup quarterback Brett Hundley on Thursday.
Hundley, 28, spent much of the 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts. The journeyman has not started an NFL game since 2017 when he started nine contests in place of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Hundley has also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals during his seven years in the NFL.
He'll work alongside Ravens backups Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown while Jackson remains away from Ravens offseason workouts.
Injuries
- Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (Achilles) took part in individual drills during the team's OTA practices. Meanwhile, left tackle Taylor Decker did not participate in Thursday's practices, as head coach Dan Campbell told the media he is working through an injury.
- New York Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was seen wearing a red jersey and working on a stationary bike during OTA workouts on Thursday. The No. 5 overall pick got twisted after being thrown to the ground in last week's practices, but the extent of any injuries is unknown.